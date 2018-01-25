The start of President Trump's second year in office has given Republicans and conservatives an opportunity to review a solid list of achievements: corporate and individual tax cuts; economic growth; wage growth; a conservative Supreme Court justice; a record number of circuit court confirmations; deregulation; the defeat of ISIS and more. Each is a development worth celebrating, either by the standards of conservatism, or the general welfare, or both.The most extreme NeverTrumpers, like The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin, simply rail against everything the president does. But more sophisticated NeverTrumpers are looking for nuanced ways to recognize the president's accomplishments while maintaining that he is a menace -- and that they have been right about him all along.At the Weekly Standard, for example, the editors recently cited some of Trump's accomplishments and asked: "Isn't it time for Trump's conservative critics to acknowledge his election was worth it?" Their answer: No.While citing a few of Trump's accomplishments, the publication argued that the president's endorsement of Roy Moore in Alabama, his firing of FBI Director James Comey, his bombastic tweets about North Korea, loose-lipped meeting with Russian diplomats, response to Charlottesville, and "shithole" nations remark, along with other things, more than offset goods like wage growth, job creation and a victory against terrorism.The magazine's founder and editor-at-large, Bill Kristol, remains committed to Trump's defeat. Asked recently what Americans should do if Trump's four years in office turn out well for the country, Kristol answered, "We should pocket those gains (and) heave an unbelievable sigh of relief."I am still very much for constraining Trump to four years," Kristol added. "And nothing that could happen, honestly, at this point could tell me Donald Trump should be re-elected."To that end, Kristol -- who in 2016 led a quixotic effort to find a third-party candidate to run against Trump and last year said "disposing of Trump ... can't be done in a day" -- said he is "quietly" working on efforts to mount a 2020 challenge should the president run for re-election.Other NeverTrumpers keep hope alive for impeachment. Max Boot, of the Council on Foreign Relations, worries that Republicans might maintain control of the House in November's elections, which would lower the chances of impeachment to nearly zero. So Boot, a lifelong Republican, is pulling for Democrats."I worked as an adviser on three Republican presidential campaigns," Boot said recently, "but now I'm actively rooting for Republicans to lose the congressional elections ... because the Republicans have shown they are unwilling to uphold their oaths of office."Stephens did not spell it out, but a reasonable inference for those in NeverTrump world is that giving the president his due on good developments -- rather than entering the la-la-land of the Resistance -- will give NeverTrumpers credibility as they pursue the goal of getting rid of him.Also at the Times, NeverTrump conservative columnist Ross Douthat -- all of the Times' conservative columnists are NeverTrumpers, which assures the paper a diversity of anti-Trump opinion -- recently debated NeverTrumper David Frum of The Atlantic on whether Trump's presidency has so far been a tragedy or a farce.Frum, author of the new book "Trumpocracy," voted for tragedy, while Douthat said farce. Douthat, who once hoped Trump might be removed from office via the 25th Amendment, now seems resigned to the president finishing his term; Frum, who helped get the 25th Amendment talk going the day after the election, is still hoping for an early Trump exit.Within the range of implacable opposition to Trump, there is a lot of variation in the NeverTrump world -- "9,000 cross-currents," as Kristol remarked recently. Before the election, NeverTrumpers were united by simple opposition to the Republican candidate. But Trump's presence in the White House has made things more difficult.