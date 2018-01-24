This week is the hottest week of the year in Antarctica, and the entire continent is below freezing. In the map below, I have masked out all above freezing temperatures.
Antarctic Temp
© University of Maine
Climate Reanalyzer
Meanwhile, our fake news and fake science organizations tell us Antarctica is melting down, and it is bad news.

Fakenews Headline
© CNN
A huge part of Antarctica is melting and scientists say that’s bad news – CNN
Experts also say refugees will be forced to flee to Antarctica before 2030.
Fakenews Headlines
© The Telegraph
Climate change study predicts refugees fleeing into Antarctica – Telegraph