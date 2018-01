© Marc Nosbach‏



Nampula province

The government in Mozambique said that heavy rain and flooding in northern areas of the country has left at least 11 people dead and affected over 75,000 people.The provinces of Nampula, Niassa and Cabo Delgado have all seen heavy rain since 14 January, 2018, triggered by a tropical depression. The city of Nampula recorded over 450 mm of rain between 15 and 19 January.Local media, quoting sources from Mozambique's National Directorate of Water Resources (DNRH) said that, as of 19 January, the Messalo, Megaruma and Monapo rivers had all burst their banks.At least 9 of the fatalities occurred in Nampula, which is the worst hit province. Images on Social Media showedThe World Food Programme, the food-assistance branch of the United Nations, said via Social Media that 8 health units and 422 classrooms were affected in Nampula.Marc Nosbach, Country Director of CARE International in Mozambique, said that