© Politie

A man is in critical condition after falling down the stairs in sex shop Candy Shop in Tilburg on Monday night. The naked, unconscious man was rushed to hospital by ambulance, Omroep Brabant reports.Two ambulances, a trauma helicopter, three police cars and motorcycle officers were deployed to the shop on Korvelseweg. The police refused to say anything other than this was a "medical issue" to the broadcaster.All that is known about the victim's identity, is that he is not the owner of the Candy Shop. The owner was seen helping paramedics bring the stretcher into the store.A man who was also in the shop at the time told Omroep Brabant that the victim was watching a movie before he fell naked down the stairs.The Candy Shop sells sex toys and also has several rooms where movies can be watched.