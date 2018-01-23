© Eric Gaillard / Reuters

A casino zone will be opened in Crimea next year, according to the head of the Russian region, Sergey Aksenov. The project, which was first announced in 2014, has now been given the green light.The opening is scheduled for September next year, and the land will have been allocated by this February, Aksenov told TASS.Casinos have been prohibited in Russian towns and cities since 2009. They are allowed in four gaming zones, and Crimea will become the fifth such area. Many underground and online casinos have been closed since the ban.The gambling zone in Crimea was first announced in 2014 after the regions reunification with Russia. According to various estimates, the republic will raise up to $500 million a year from the plan.