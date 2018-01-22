© Tim Ockenden/PA

Smartphone and social media overload may be contributing to teenage angst, new research suggests.Psychologists in the US analysed data from the Monitoring the Future longitudinal study, a major survey looking at the lives of more than a million young people.They found that playing computer games, using social media, texting and video chatting were all associated with less happiness.Lead scientist Professor Jean Twenge, from San Diego State University, said: "Although this study can't show causation, several other studies have shown that more social media use leads to unhappiness, but unhappiness does not lead to more social media use."The trend was reflected in historical records since the 1990s, said the researchers, whose findings appear in the journal Emotion.Over time, the increasing proliferation of screen devices coincided with a general decline in reported happiness among American teenagers."By far the largest change in teens' lives between 2012 and 2016 was the increase in the amount of time they spent on digital media, and the subsequent decline in in-person social activities and sleep," said Prof Twenge.Total screen abstinence was not a recipe for happiness either, the study found. The happiest teenagers were those who used digital media a little less than an hour a day. After a daily hour of screen time, levels of unhappiness rose steadily.Prof Twenge added: "The key to digital media use and happiness is limited use.