Science of the Spirit
Study finds excessive screen time on cellphones linked to lower level of happiness in teens
Swindon Advertiser
Mon, 22 Jan 2018 21:42 UTC
Teens who spend large amounts of time glued to phone and computer screens are markedly less happy than those who prefer "real world" activities, a study has found.
Psychologists in the US analysed data from the Monitoring the Future longitudinal study, a major survey looking at the lives of more than a million young people.
They found that playing computer games, using social media, texting and video chatting were all associated with less happiness.
Adolescents who invested more time in non-screen activities such as playing sport, reading newspapers and face-to-face social interaction were significantly happier.
Lead scientist Professor Jean Twenge, from San Diego State University, said: "Although this study can't show causation, several other studies have shown that more social media use leads to unhappiness, but unhappiness does not lead to more social media use."
The trend was reflected in historical records since the 1990s, said the researchers, whose findings appear in the journal Emotion.
Over time, the increasing proliferation of screen devices coincided with a general decline in reported happiness among American teenagers.
The life satisfaction, self-esteem and happiness of young people in the US plummeted after 2012, the year when the proportion of Americans owning a smartphone rose above 50%.
"By far the largest change in teens' lives between 2012 and 2016 was the increase in the amount of time they spent on digital media, and the subsequent decline in in-person social activities and sleep," said Prof Twenge.
"The advent of the smartphone is the most plausible explanation for the sudden decrease in teens' psychological well-being."
Total screen abstinence was not a recipe for happiness either, the study found. The happiest teenagers were those who used digital media a little less than an hour a day. After a daily hour of screen time, levels of unhappiness rose steadily.
Prof Twenge added: "The key to digital media use and happiness is limited use.
"Aim to spend no more than two hours a day on digital media, and try to increase the amount of time you spend seeing friends face-to-face and exercising - two activities reliably linked to greater happiness."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Israel: A perversion of Judaism and the modern nation-state
- Nonexistent 'Russian threat' used by Western elites to distract people from real problems at home
- Study finds excessive screen time on cellphones linked to lower level of happiness in teens
- New Jersey man facing 15 years in jail for catching ex-wife cheating
- University student charged with setting fires on campus tells police "you're lucky I don't know how to build a bomb"
- Study: Russia's the safest country in Europe for Jews
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- 'God Save the Queen': Tory MP calls for students to learn UK national anthem to aid integration met with backlash
- UN envoy encounters 'unacceptable squalor' among homeless in California
- Lawsuits reveal Google's secret 'speech police'
- The Deplorables vs. Paul Wolfowitz
- Super blue blood moon promises a triple whammy of lunar treats on January 31
- Dems starting to crack? Rep. Gutierrez showing reluctant support for border wall
- The majority of new wealth last year went to top 1%
- Police tase & assault handicapped veteran, arrest him for half a gram of cannabis
- Catholic 'Deacon of Death' goes on trial accused of killing at least 10 people by injecting air into their blood
- After disturbing tour of Hebron, Roger Cohen of the NYT takes a step away from Zionism
- New Pentagon strategy for military confrontation with Russia and China, shows that the US imperialism is losing the global dominance
- The future? Amazon's automated grocery store opens Monday
- Police say homeless population at Atlanta airport is out of control threatening passenger's health and safety
- Israel: A perversion of Judaism and the modern nation-state
- Nonexistent 'Russian threat' used by Western elites to distract people from real problems at home
- Lawsuits reveal Google's secret 'speech police'
- The Deplorables vs. Paul Wolfowitz
- Dems starting to crack? Rep. Gutierrez showing reluctant support for border wall
- The majority of new wealth last year went to top 1%
- After disturbing tour of Hebron, Roger Cohen of the NYT takes a step away from Zionism
- New Pentagon strategy for military confrontation with Russia and China, shows that the US imperialism is losing the global dominance
- Facebook: Social media potentially bad for democracy - because Russia
- Russia to deliver six Su-30 fighter aircraft to Myanmar
- California Democrats want businesses to give half their tax-cut savings to state
- Germans tell NATO that a war with Russia is 'suicide', while Britain is concern about the domination of the Russian Armed Forces
- Newly released texts indicate Mueller team had advance knowledge of Clinton email probe outcome
- SOTT Focus: Gaslighting for Israel: Liberal and Leftist Zionists
- Silencing comments: The Guardian and the White Helmets
- Lavrov: Daesh failed to create Caliphate but terrorist pockets still active in Syria
- London mayor compares Trump's twitter antics to ISIS rhetoric
- Senate votes to unblock temporary funding fix - US government shutdown ending
- Syrian troops begin Idlib province operation to eliminate Nusra Front
- Pence to Knesset: Iran nuclear deal a disaster, US to withdraw unless fixed
- New Jersey man facing 15 years in jail for catching ex-wife cheating
- University student charged with setting fires on campus tells police "you're lucky I don't know how to build a bomb"
- Study: Russia's the safest country in Europe for Jews
- 'God Save the Queen': Tory MP calls for students to learn UK national anthem to aid integration met with backlash
- UN envoy encounters 'unacceptable squalor' among homeless in California
- Police tase & assault handicapped veteran, arrest him for half a gram of cannabis
- Catholic 'Deacon of Death' goes on trial accused of killing at least 10 people by injecting air into their blood
- The future? Amazon's automated grocery store opens Monday
- Police say homeless population at Atlanta airport is out of control threatening passenger's health and safety
- IDF kills Palestinian in search of suspect in killing of Israeli colonist
- Dare to compare: The advantages of everyday Russian life compared to the US
- Parents enraged after UK college removes front door of bathroom stalls in girls' toilet block, visible to classroom and CCTV camera
- 'Friend of a friend': Six degrees of separation letters wind up in NZ PM's hands
- Russia rebuilds ruined Syrian hospital in Aleppo
- Proportion of Russians condemning abortion has tripled in 20 years amid overall strengthening of traditional family values
- Plague of rats: Parisian rubbish collectors warn highly aggressive rats have invaded the banks of the Seine
- Canadian billionaire couple linked to Clinton Foundation found dead in double murder - Update: Crime was 'contract killing'
- FBI says marine flares, not pipe bombs, were found after reports of explosions at East Ridge Mall in Lake Wales, Florida
- German serial killer nurse says he murdered 97 patients because he wanted to 'break up boring daily routine'
- Where's the outrage? Jordan Peterson & his followers received 30 times more abusive tweets than Cathy Newman
- Newly declassified files reveal strong British government support for Uganda dictator Idi Amin
- Historian compiles online database of declassified documents exposing 'the true history of British foreign policy since 1945'
- Over 5,000 year-old human remains found in Mayo, Ireland
- Fossilized scales found from 200m-year-old butterflies
- Archeologists unearth evidence of 'unusually sophisticated' technology beneath ancient 'pyramid' on Greek island of Keros
- Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 1967 speech: 'A genuine revolution of values'
- Book Review: Norman Finkelstein's 'Gaza' is an exhaustive act of witness
- Col. Jacques Hogard: The Hague has been biased & anti-Serbian for 25 years
- Scapegoating Jews, whitewashing Anglo-Saxons. Idea of Western supremacy over Russia is not a Jewish invention
- Churchill: Hero, racist, and imperialist
- The radical legacy of Martin Luther King - 'The Most Dangerous Negro'
- Debunking Russia Insider editor Charles Bausman's view of Jewish origins of Russian history's ills
- Divers in Mexico discover underwater tunnel network that could shine new light on ancient Mayan civilization
- 'Made in America': El Salvador's mass graves are the worst "shitholes"
- Drugs and corruption: How US money propped up former Peruvian president Fujimori
- Syria's de-mining operation uncovers ancient Greek mosaic floor
- From Siberia to Crimea: A look back at US-Russian relations and imperial interests
- Oldest of its kind: Ancient icy tomb of Scythian prince discovered in Siberia
- DNA analysis finds food poisoning bacteria caused Mexican epidemic
- Politization of child support: From welfare state to police state
- Smart critters - Crows make hooked tools
- Intermediate-sized asteroid to fly safely past earth February 4th
- Killer viruses from outer space might be more common than we think
- If you are craving carbs, blame your brain says Japan study
- Russia, Canada, Northern European countries identified as prime targets for Earth-bound meteorites
- Another possible nova in constellation Circinus
- Rocket launch over Japan appears similar to California UFO reports
- Mysterious microbiome: Treating disease by nudging the microbes inside us
- Jupiter's stunning storm clouds captured in latest Juno probe flyby
- The question of when human life begins is still a point of contention for some
- Trees that need and miss the mammoths
- NASA's Chandra Observatory data reveals the aftermath of explosive neutron star merger is more crazy than scientists thought
- Survival advantage: From birth on, females are hardier
- Study: Nearly imperceptible changes in how people move could diagnose neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism
- UN climate change predictions challenged by mainstream study
- Where can you find chunks of the meteor that blew up over Michigan?
- Why feminist theory isn't responsible scholarship
- 'Potentially hazardous' asteroid predicted to pass close
- Consumers beware: Microwaves could be as bad for the environment as cars, suggests new research
- Russia's Kaspersky Lab discovers WhatsApp virus with features not 'seen anywhere else'
- Super blue blood moon promises a triple whammy of lunar treats on January 31
- Japan's biggest snowfall in years paralyzes Tokyo transportation system
- Deer are dying from mysterious chronic wasting disease sparking concerns the infection could spread to humans
- Over a meter of snow in 24 hours for Mount Washington in British Columbia
- Snow depth in Sweden sets new seasonal record
- Mayon volcano erupts again in the Philippines
- Mystery grows as earthquake swarm in Reno, Nevada lasts 7 days straight
- Several ski resorts in the Alps cut off AGAIN as heavy snowfall closes rail and road links
- At least 12 snowy owls from the Arctic found dead in Kansas, likely starved to death
- New eruption at Kadovar Island volcano in Papua New Guinea
- Snow blocks 5,000 kilometers of roads in Morocco
- Over 1,000 turtles stunned by the unusually cold weather are rescued off Florida Panhandle
- Baby girl killed by stray dogs in Raipur, India
- Dead, decomposing whale found on beach in Auckland, New Zealand
- Humongous sinkhole opens up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Large dust storm engulfs Mardin, Turkey turning sky dark red
- Global warming theorists tripping over themselves to explain America's brutally cold winters
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts northern Chile
- US's first tornado of 2018 touches down during rare storm in Virginia
- Earthquake swarm hits South Reno, Nevada - More than 230 quakes and counting
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Enough already! Leading hospital systems to make their own drugs amid skyrocketing prices and shortages
- Chromotherapy: What you can heal with colored light
- Fizzled: Diet Coke's moment of panic
- Unnecessary C-sections: Evidence grows that normal childbirth takes longer than we thought
- Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller destroys the microbiome in humans and soils
- Immunization Information Systems : 'Police state' registry system being set up to track your vaccination status
- Could high vaccination rates be the reason Mississippi has the worst health in the nation?
- Flu season exposes the IV saline solution shortage as just the tip of the iceberg
- SOTT Focus: Stupid Things Vegans Say: The Word Salad of Dr. Milton Mills
- Flu epidemic set to hit UK as 8.3 million now suffering symptoms
- US flu season gets worse, busiest week for flu symptoms in nine years
- Medicinal agroforestry: Amazon tribe saves plant lore with 'healing forests' and encyclopedia
- Silent killer chemicals: How to reduce your exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals
- CRISPR-edited food may be in supermarkets sooner than you think
- CDC funded study says flu may be spread just by breathing
- Parents speak out about Tamiflu making their children sick and crazy
- 'No dessert until you eat your cricket': Insects set to enter market after EU ruling
- Europe open for Monsanto's glyphosate poisoning (VIDEO)
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Billie Gene's not my lover, and neither is Genetic Determinism
- Obese child taken from her home & placed in foster care after mother made her 'dangerously overweight'
- Study finds excessive screen time on cellphones linked to lower level of happiness in teens
- MIT researchers theorize confusing range of autism symptoms related to inability to predict what will happen next
- When mom feels depressed, baby's cells will feel it too
- Family dinners boost childrens' communication skills
- Generation Degeneration: Never being offline is a double-edged sword
- Living the way of the Samurai warrior in everyday life: The seven principles of Bushido
- Jordan Peterson: 'The pursuit of happiness is a pointless goal. You need an AIM'
- Christie Blatchford interviews 'warrior for common sense' Jordan Peterson
- Equine therapy: Horses are helping veterans with PTSD
- SOTT Focus: Jordan Peterson Goes International: Takes London by Storm
- Read to lead and learn: How to digest books 'above your level' and increase intelligence
- Study finds young men prefer women of normal weight between 110 and 150 pounds over skinnier peers
- The Non-Scientist's Guide to Reading and Understanding a Scientific Paper
- Leading a happier life is about individual growth through finding meaning
- Parents who do these 3 things likely to raise violent narcissists
- More and more Russians believe in life after death
- Reciting complex Sanskrit chants shown to boost cognitive regions in brain
- The great unravelling: Why we must break to make ourselves whole
- Once you change the stories you tell yourself, you change your life
- SOTT Focus: What if Everything We've Been Told About Depression is Wrong?
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Repeated Mothman sightings in Chicago
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- 100% of the world's politicians own by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
Epiphany
Quote of the Day
Each time we face our fear, we gain strength, courage, and confidence in the doing.
- Anonymous
Recent Comments
Because they are the last "bulwark" that keeps radical Islam from spreading to Europe. Yes i am being very sarcastic!
I wonder who got custody of the children (child)
My comments on Youtube do not show up on other's computers. They post but others are blocked from seeing them. RT does the same thing to me. Come...
The outcome of high technology apparently means and equates to power being held over large masses of peoples by the very few whether or not we are...
Just wait, it's going to get much worse as people migrate away from the cold over the next few years.