"The Syrian leadership would like to only cooperate with Russia ... in rebuilding all of the country's energy facilities," RIA quoted Rogozin as saying.



"Mr. President Bashar al-Assad said today that Syria has no desire to work with companies from countries which betrayed Syria at a certain moment,"

Images have emerged of Russia's marvelous work in rebuilding the ruined Djab al-Kaba hospital in the war torn city of AleppoThe humanitarian superpowers can praise each other in their echo chamber atop their ivory tower until it falls at the end of the world.Syrians will remember this hospital, and many places like it were rebuilt by Russian hands.When Syria looks back on their true friends, years from now, long after their inevitable victory over terrorism, they will remember Russia.Here is something everyone should care to see, photos of the rebuilt hospital in Aleppo before:and after:The hospital was not the first, and certainly will not be the last part of Syria that Russia rebuilds.He was quoted as saying:The former can expect lucrative building contracts, the latter can rest with the knowledge they sunk billions into burning a nation which arose like the Phoenix.