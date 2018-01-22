georgia hotel
A hotel in Henry County, Georgia, has been evacuated after a man reportedly walked in with several firearms. A suspect is in custody, however police say it's possible there is a crime scene at another location.

Officers were called to Home2 Suites Monday morning after staff at the facility called for assistance and reported a man entering the hotel with firearms, according to WSBTV.

Henry County Police told local media that the suspect fired a shot out the door of the hotel before they arrived on the scene. There have been no reports of any injuries to guests or workers.

Police told the news outlet that they believe they have that man in custody, but say it's possible there is a crime scene at another location.

WSBTV's Rikki Klaus reports that Henry County Police believe the latter scenario is likely, based on their observations about the suspect in custody.

SWAT officers are continuing room-to-room searches throughout the hotel.