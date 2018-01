© Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters

The BBC is facing calls for an external audit after it was claimed the broadcaster may have used taxpayer funds to pay off employees who were victims of discrimination, harassment and bullying.Lammy, a former culture minister, has already asked current Culture Secretary Matt Hancock whether or not the BBC has used public funds to deal with complainants privately. He will now ask the audit office and parliamentary committees to get answers.The potential audit comes in response to allegations earlier this month by the BBC's former China editor, Carrie Gracie, who quit in a very public open letter designed to expose the BBC's equal pay failings. "The BBC often settles cases out of court and demands non-disclosure agreements, a habit unworthy of an organisation committed to truth, and one which does nothing to resolve the systemic problem," she said in her letter.The BBC told the Times that it had not used a "settlement agreement for over two years" to resolve a pay claim, and since the summer a number of pay claims involving women had been resolved.