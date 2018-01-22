© Tillsonburg / Getty Images

Authorities in Florida are looking for a suspect they believe tried to blow up a mall in Lake Wales.At around 5:20pm, Lake Wales firefighters began responding to reports of an explosion at the Eagle Ridge Mall next to a JC Penny retail store.Searching the premises, the fire crew also found a backpack in the same corridor with another possible bomb. Authorities then cleared the mall. No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion but the parts of the building were damaged.Police said they are searching for a middle aged, caucasian male. The "person of interest" is of heavy build, and was wearing a grey shirt and grey hat. Polk County Sheriff's Office, the State Fire Marshall, and the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad are on the scene.