Big Plans for You

What data is being tracked? Who has access to the tracked data? What will be done with this data?

Question #1: What Data is Being Tracked?

REQUIRED: Patient name: first, middle, last

Optional: Patient alias name: first, middle, last

Optional: Patient address, phone number

Optional: Birthing facility

Optional: Patient Social Security number (SSN)

REQUIRED: Patient birth date

REQUIRED: Patient sex

REQUIRED: Patient race

REQUIRED: Patient ethnicity

Optional: Patient Primary language

REQUIRED: Patient birth order

Optional: Patient birth registration number

REQUIRED: Patient birth State/country

Optional: Patient Medicaid number Optional

REQUIRED: Mother's name: First, middle, last, maiden

Optional: Mother's SSN

Optional: Father's name: first, middle, last

Optional: Father's SSN

REQUIRED: Vaccine Type

REQUIRED: Vaccine Manufacturer

Optional: Vaccine dose number

Optional: Vaccine expiration date

Optional: Vaccine injection site

REQUIRED: Vaccination date

REQUIRED: Vaccine lot number

Optional: Vaccine provider

Question #2: Who Has Access to the Tracked Data?

Question #3: What Will Be Done with This Data?

"(D) carrying out immunization-promoting strategies for participants or clients of public programs, including assessments of immunization status, referrals to health care providers, education, provision [provide] of on-site immunizations, or incentives for immunization;



"(E) providing for home visits that promote immunization through education, assessments of need, referrals, provision of immunizations, or other services;"



"(F) providing reminders or recalls for immunization providers;"



"(G) conducting assessments of, and providing feedback to, immunization providers;"



"(H) any combination of one or more interventions described in this paragraph; or"



"(I) immunization information systems to allow all States to have electronic databases for immunization records."

Conclusion



