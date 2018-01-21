Society's Child
Alt-right shindig turns violent as protester punches and chokes a partygoer
Ross Keith, Esha Ray & Rich Shapiro
New York Daily News
Sun, 21 Jan 2018 22:03 UTC
Far-right provocateur Mike Cernovich was inside the event at the FREQNYC nightclub on W. 50th St. when the fisticuffs broke out about 10:30 p.m.
"I saw him hit the old man," said witness Ali Thomas, 24. "One hit. He swung hard. He hit him hard. The old man's head hit the curb."
The 911 caller said initially that the 56-year-old was in cardiac arrest after the fight, according to fire officials. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, officials noted.
Cops arrested the alleged assailant, David Campbell of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, authorities said.
Campbell, 30, was charged with assault for strangulation, possession of a weapon, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and loitering, police said Sunday morning.
Two more people were hurt in the brawl. One person was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's, while another went to Bellevue. Their conditions and involvement in the gala were not known.
Cernovich later emerged from the event and confronted a group of demonstrators.
"These guys are f-----g terrorists," Cernovich said.
The Night for Freedom event - billed as a "gathering of patriots and political dissidents who are bored with mainstream political events" - featured a comedy routine, speeches and a deejay set.
Perhaps the most surprising guest at the event was Chelsea Manning, the transgender former Army private convicted of the largest leak of classified documents in American history.
It was not clear why Manning, who was planning to run for a Maryland Senate seat as a Democrat, attended the conservative gala.
Several guests walked past a phalanx of demonstrators on their way into the event, sparking shouting matches.
"Nazi scum go away!" yelled one protester.
A group of partygoers later turned the tables, flashing middle fingers and throwing cups of beer at the protesters.
Cops intervened before the confrontation escalated and several masked demonstrators faced off with NYPD personnel massed outside the club.
One attendee, 65-year-old Bob Sackel, said he didn't understand why the protesters felt the need to disrupt the gathering of people celebrating President Trump's first year in office.
"What is there that you wanna spend your time protesting?" asked Sackel, of Plainview, L.I.
"I just don't understand it."
