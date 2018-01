© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters



Mexican presidential candidate, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has laughed of suggestions that his campaign may be backed by everyone's favorite bogeyman - the Russians.The perennial leftist candidate responded to claims that his campaign may have Kremlin backing by releasing a satirical online video. The allegations were made Wednesday by a spokesman for rival candidate, Jose Antonio Meade.The former mayor of Mexico city, who is also known as "Peje" after a thin-skinned fish found in his native state of Tabasco, and the acronym AMLO, decidedIn a short video , which has so-far been viewed over 380,000 times, Lopez Obrador looks out to sea where he says he is waiting for a Russian submarine, laden with gold from Moscow, to surface. Grinning to the camera he says "I am no longer 'Peje,' now I'm Andres Manuelovich."It appears there's no end to the Russophobia which has gripped the world since the election of Donald Trump as US president.by the director of Social Communication and spokesperson for the Presidency of Mexico, Eduardo Sanchez Hernandez, who declared Lopez Obrador, maintains a strong lead in opinion polls ahead of the July poll.