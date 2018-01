© Ben Birchall / Reuters



Police in Wales have been accused of "whitewashing" Cardiff after some homeless people claimed they were threatened with jail time if they embarrassed the city during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal visit on Thursday.Cardiff charity Left Outside Alone reported that the homeless had been told they would face 14 days in prison if they were "seen sitting on [the] floor in town."Lou Thomas, a designer and illustrator from Wales, also took to social media to share her disgust over the police's alleged threats.The comment has been retweeted more than 200 times and inspired anger towards the police and local council."Given the chance I have no doubt they would [jail the homeless]," Thomas continued.One Twitter user replied: "I am thoroughly disgusted," while another askedAnother person added: "Yeah, let's just whitewash the entire city while we're at it."Cardiff Police were quick to respond to the concerns raised by Thomas, telling her that police have not been threatening homeless people with prison but have in fact been working with council to provide support to the homeless."No prison threats from us," the police spokesperson said. "The courts decide whether someone goes to prison."Welsh Police reiterated to RT on Thursday. They said police "are working with the council to help homeless people as part of an operation called Operation Purple Ash."Although Thomas thanked the Cardiff force for responding, she went on to blame the Conservative government for Wales' homelessness crisis."Shouldn't everyone, whether born with a silver spoon in their mouth or not see what years of this Tory government are doing to people?" she said.The concern about Cardiff's homeless is likely to be a by-product of recent comments made by Windsor council leader Simon Dudley.Dudley called on police at the beginning of January to clear the streets of rough sleepers and beggars ahead of the royal wedding in May.