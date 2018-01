© REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi



Pinar Tremblay is a columnist for Al-Monitor's Turkey Pulse and a visiting scholar of political science at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. She is a columnist for Turkish news outlet T24. Her articles have appeared in Time, New America, Hurriyet Daily News, Today's Zaman, Star and Salom. On Twitter: @pinartremblay

Just as many parties seemed ready to bury the hatchet on the Syrian civil war , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently blasted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad."It is not possible to continue with Assad in Syria," Erdogan said at a Dec. 27 press conference with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis. "How can we embrace the future of Syria with a president who has murdered almost 1 million of his own citizens?"Erdogan's words did not find much of an echo in the media, even among those outlets that favor his Justice and Development Party (AKP), yet the Syrian and Russian foreign ministries reacted promptly.Even pro-AKP journalists such as Sabah columnist Mehmet Barlas concurred with the Syrian Foreign Ministry. On Jan. 2, Barlas wrote that Turkey has supported terrorist organizations in Syria under the pretext of providing aid to opposition groups.Given that Turkey is involved in both the Syrian National Dialogue Congress coming up in Sochi , Russia, and the talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, with Russia and Iran,Indeed, there were scenarios of cooperating with Syria against the Kurds, particularly because Assad on Dec. 18 had declared " US-backed Kurdish forces " traitors to the regime.The strongest reaction in Turkey was from left-leaning nationalist daily Aydinlik , which ran the headline "Erdogan threw a stick of dynamite into the regional alliance!"Al-Monitor asked prominent academics, policy wonks and senior bureaucrats in Ankara why Erdogan is rocking the boat. Our inquiry started prior to Erdogan's increasingly aggressive rhetoric against Afrin in Syria and the strained diplomatic communications between Turkey and Iran and Russia. The explanations we compiled are not necessarily complementary and in some instances contradict each other.Our findings are as follows. Most of the academics struggled to rationalize Erdogan's blast on Assad in Tunis. Turkish-Saudi relations have been on the rocks, with Erdogan and pro-AKP media lambasting the Saudis for their ties with Israel. On the same day that Erdogan criticized Assad, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was en route to Saudi Arabia to meet the king.brought up by a senior bureaucrat who spoke on condition of anonymity,and it is now dealing with thousands returning home."Erdogan was hoping to re-trigger anti-Assad feelings among Tunisians and beyond. How about the US? Are they happy with Assad's survival?Erdogan has struggled to combine his anti-Assad message with the Rabia salute , a hand gesture used by supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood. Essebsi warned him against using the gesture in Tunisia.In Turkey, his trips to France and Africa are seen as shopping sprees rather than diplomatic achievements. Despite ... a great reception of the Turkish delegation in Sudan, at the end of the dayHe argued, "Assad is only fighting the rebels, but not the Kurds. Therefore, the Turkish government feels strongly that it will have to take matters into its own hands.For months, pro-government media have been portraying peace talks without YPG or Assad as an AKP victory."Although Erdogan had declared Assad unfit to be the leader of Syria, intriguingly, Turkish bureaucrats and security officials focused exclusively on the dangers of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the YPG during our interviews between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.On Jan. 14, after several speeches in which Erdogan repeated a line from a popular song , "We may suddenly come one night," he told a sympathetic audience in Tokat province, "The knife is now hitting the bone. Our state does not have another minute to spare for delaying tactics. As a country, we will destroy all organizations that threaten our national security and the safety of our people at their source." Then Erdogan clarified that the campaign "to cleanse our southern border from terrorists" - which started with Operation Euphrates Shield , Turkey's military intervention in Syria that ran from August 2016 to March 2017 - will continue with Afrin If Turkish military engagement in Afrin deepens, could Turkey expect support from NATO, or Russia and Iran? Would this operation help decrease Turkey's security vulnerabilities at a reasonable cost? Would it destroy the PKK, a terrorist organization that has survived four decades? Would it bring peace with the Kurds?For example, Ayhan Bilgen , spokesperson for pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) tweeted,An Afrin operation might not generate either war or a coup, but Erdogan's portrayal of an easy war against Kurdish forces in Syria is unrealistic at best. Whether this is the right kind of battle to curb PKK terrorism in Turkey is a crucial matter that's no longer discussed in Ankara.Although several pundits claimed Turkey's policies in Syria would change course after Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was forced to leave his post in May 2016, we see that's not the case.Yet, it is important to see Erdogan is simply too scared of appearing weak to accept defeat in Syria. Hence, charging against all forces involved in Syria - while labeling Assad, the weakest in the chain of command, a terrorist - is seen in Ankara as a valid strategy.Turkey is always in crisis with one or more countries or terrorist organizations. When the crisis that is supposed to be temporary becomes permanent, people cease to believe in the urgency of potential threats.