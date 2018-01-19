A 4-year-old child "severely mauled" by a pair of pit bulls Thursday afternoon in Brevard County was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando for treatment, police said.The incident happened about 1:15 p.m. at The Meadows mobile home park off Rolling Rock Drive near John Rodes Boulevard, just north of Eau Gallie Boulevard. Paramedics responded to the scene within minutes."They're working on him now," Melbourne police Lt. Steve Sadoff told News 6 partner Florida Today.Three pit bull mixes were taken from the scene by Brevard County animal control, but four dogs were at the residence at the time of the attack, officers said.Police said the child suffered multiple lacerations but is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.Melbourne police Sgt. Martin Miller said the child was left with two women who live in the mobile home park. The child lives on a different street from them, he said.When one of the women ran an errand, the dogs, who live in the household with the women, turned on the child for unknown reasons, police said.The other woman attempted to intervene and was also bitten, Miller said.Richard Hansen, who lives across the street, was able to get the child to safety away from the dogs.Police said that no prior incidents had been reported with the animals and they will remain with animal services until the investigation is complete.Thursday's attack comes a week after a pit bull mix was shot and later euthanized during an incident in Palm Bay on Jan. 11. In that case, police say a man walking his dog was attacked by two pit bulls. He shot one, and the animal was euthanized at a pet hospital later.