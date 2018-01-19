© Oly Mears / Facebook



A two-year rape case against an Oxford University student has been dropped just days before his trial, after a "new set of eyes" re-examined the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) case against him.Oliver Mears, 19, from Horley, Surrey, was on track to become a successful scientist before being arrested on suspicion of raping and indecently assaulting a woman at a party in July 2015.His trial had been set down to start on Monday, but the CPS asked the judge to record a not guilty verdict after the evidence was reviewed, the Times reports."Some of the material requested which would have been useful to the defense has still not been received," the source added.Mears began a chemistry undergraduate course at St Hugh's College, formerly attended by PM Theresa May and former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan, in September last year. But he reportedly put his studies on hold in August so he could concentrate on the trial, scheduled for January 22 at Guildford Crown Court.On Thursday, Judge Jonathan Black ordered the prosecution to send someone to outline on what basis the case had been dropped. He was told no one would be available until Monday.Mears' lawyers had complained about a failure to produce appropriate social media evidence, which they believe could have proven the defendant's innocence."The police obligation is to pursue all reasonable lines of enquiry. That doesn't mean going into every single avenue of your life," she told BBC Radio 4.A police spokeswoman said that prosecutors decided to discontinue the trial "for a number of reasons. We are undertaking an internal review of our investigation and we will continue to liaise with the CPS.""Following a review of this case, prosecutors were not satisfied there was a realistic prospect of conviction. We therefore decided to offer no evidence," a CPS spokesman said.