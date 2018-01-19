Wisconsin isn't alone when it comes to the cold and snow. The latest blast of wintry weather brought accumulations as far south as the Gulf Coast! Wednesday morning started off with snow cover in all 50 states and 52.3 percent of the country covered in the white stuff.To have snow on the ground in all 50 states at the same time, is a fairly rare feat. The last time all 50 states had snowfall on the ground at the same time was on February 12th, 2010.A little known fact about Hawaii is that it often snows. Of course, that is always on the Big Island's Mauna Kea volcanic peak. Typically, the hardest state to get accumulating snowfall is Florida. This season has already featured three snowfall events in northern Florida!