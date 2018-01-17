We need your help! On Jan. 15, @PimaAnimalCare responded to a call involving this dog, who was found hanging from a tree. If you have any info on the dog or tips on the incident, contact PACC at 724-5990 or call the 88-CRIME hotline at (520) 882-7463. https://t.co/nlEunhuPJk pic.twitter.com/jtHifB2ZepPima County spokeswoman Marcia Zamorano said in a statement that a 15-year-old girl spotted the dog on Monday after she heard it whimpering from the tree. The teen climbed up and freed the dog from material wrapped around its neck.
- Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) January 16, 2018
Pima Animal Care Center says the dog suffered minimal injury from the hanging.
The black, mixed breed dog has been placed under observation and is recovering at the animal shelter.
Pima Animal Care Center is asking the public for help in locating a suspect.
Source: Associated Press