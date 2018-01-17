© CC0

Most recently, the French movie star Catherine Deneuve has made vocal her apology to sex assault victims who got offended after the actress slammed the #MeToo movement. Sputnik discussed the harmful side of the activist group with Dr Joanna Williams, academic and author of Women Versus Feminism: Why we all need liberating from the Gender Wars.The first problem [with the #MeToo campaign] is that it blurs all kinds of behaviors some of which are incredible serious - some of the accusations against Harvey Weinstein for instance. You know, these are very serious accusations of sexual assault, of sexual abuse and they need to be treated very seriously, they need to be taken to courts of law, people need to be put in prison, essentially if found guilty for carrying out these crimes.The problem with #MeToo is that it takes these serious crimes and it blurs them with a whole host of behaviors which are less criminal.The second problem is that it presents women, all women as passive, as victims, as being unable to enjoy sex on their own time, as wanting to go out and kiss a man, to have sex. This presents women as passive, as victims who have bad things done to them and who are incapable of just standing up and walking out of a restaurant or a house and saying: "No, I don't want to do this, I don't want you to touch my knee, I don't want to have sex with you."That to write something in the newspaper about a man is enough to find that man guilty for him to lose his job. I think that sets a very dangerous precedent, because it suggests that women should be held to a lower legal standard than men. And finally, I am not surprised that men are worried about this campaign, although I think it's far more problematic for women.Those who speak out against #MeToo are facing a backlash from critics, feminists and so on. How does this impact free speech? What consequences could this have for feminism?As soon as anybody does speak out against the MeToo movement, they face this huge tide of criticism on media, controversy, on social media. It really, it seems to me, exposes a lie in feminism.