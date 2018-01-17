© Reuters

The Mail on Sunday has unleashed another exhaustively researched story to make extra sure that nations competing in Russia's 2018 World Cup really come together in the spirit of hate for the host nation.The claims, nonchalantly tossed into the public domain, are that "Russia doped all its international football teams," and that the host country "planned to swap urine samples at the 2018 World Cup so that its footballers could take drugs with impunity."The claims in the Mail actually come from Bryan Fogel, who directed the Netflix documentary 'Icarus,' which first thrust Rodchenkov into the public domain. For the record, the documentary starts with Fogel trying to dope himself, and Rodchenkov helping him out. So, these are a couple of stand-up guys. It ends with Rodchenkov at the center of widespread allegations against Russia's Olympic athletes.Rodchenkov doesn't seem to be a man who confines himself to certain nationalities.With these allegations, I'm going to have to deal with the angry elephant lurking in the corner of the room (apologies to my Russian colleagues).Fogel is quoted as saying: "What I know from Grigory is that the order from Mutko was: 'Football must be clean.'" I mean, isn't that a good thing?'Mutko' refers to Vitaly Mutko, the former head of sport for the Russian government. I may be old fashioned, but I think a government minister demanding a sport be clean of drugs is a positive thing.Fogel says: "What that meant was that there should never be positives reported in football, even though all the footballers were on the state-sponsored doping program."Two journalists put their name to this expose, based on one third-hand quote (from a man with a less-than-spotless dedication to the truth). If I were their boss, I would be looking into what I could do to improve their performance.Don't hold your breath. Imagine how many Mail journalists it would take to write those stories!