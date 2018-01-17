IARC Press Release of May 31, 2011 wherein
The WHO/International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B), based on an increased risk for glioma, a malignant type of brain cancer1, associated with wireless phone use.An October 2017 book, Screen Schooled: Two Veteran Teachers Expose How Technology Overuse Is Making Our Kids Dumber, written by two veteran teachers, Joe Clement and Matt Miles, who have seen how damaging and overuse of technology has been to children.
The following review is taken from the book's Amazon page:
"With striking clarity, Screen Schooled reveals why an education increasingly centered around digital devices is failing our children." -Richard Freed, PhD, author of Wired Child: Reclaiming Childhood in a Digital AgeAs a researcher into electromagnetic frequencies and radio frequencies, which cell phones and any devices that receive and send data, voice, photos, etc. wirelessly use, I realize the dangers involved for all high-tech consumers, but especially for children, whose brains absorb more RF radiation than adults.
This Is What WIFI, Cell Phones, iPads & More Are Doing To Your Child's Brain - 100 + Scientists Are Now Petitioning The UN,
... a cumulative decision made by a team of 31 scientists, from 14 different countries, after reviewing evidence that suggested this to be the case.I refer readers to the United Nations website "Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phones," to learn some key facts and information about exposure levels, which may not be up to date since that information is from 2014, and it is now 2018 with a tremendous amount of emerging information regarding health damage from cell phones, radiofrequencies and non-thermal adverse health effects, including electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS).
Dr. Devra Davis, PhD, points out "[A] cellphone is a two-way microwave radio." I underscored microwave radio so readers can put cell phones into proper perspective. Would you allow your child to play with a microwave oven while it is operating? Well, similar ranges of radiofrequencies (2.4 to 4-5 Gigahertz [GHz]) are pumped out and into kids' brains and bodies from Wi-Fi in school and at home; cell phones; iPads; and any wireless two-way devices kids love to use!
Maryland issues a report on WiFi in schools which should be implemented everywhere
Does your child complain about headaches in school; feeling disoriented in class; nauseous or some other anomaly regarding his/her health status while in school? If so, may I suggest you file a formal complaint with your child's school principal and also with your school district's superintendent as soon as possible? This recklessness with microwave radiation is being taken too far for everyone's general health and wellbeing.
