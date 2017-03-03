On page 5 of that report, we find "What exposures are linked to WiFi technology?" Here's what's said:
"WiFi radiation" (WiFi), also referred to as radiofrequency radiation (RFR), is non-ionizing radiation typically in the microwave frequencies of approximately 900 megahertz (million cycles/second, or MHz) to approximately 5 gigahertz (1,000 million cycles per second, or GHz).Microwave technology researchers Martha R Herbert, PhD, MD, Harvard Medical School and other affiliations; David O Carpenter, MD, Director, Institute for Health and the Environment, University of Albany; Karolinska Institute associate professor Department of Neuroscience Olle Johannson and other respected independent-of-microwave-technology-funding researchers' work have been consolidated into a 97-page anthology of sorts regarding EMF and RFR and their physiological effects, which can be read here.
WiFi is used primarily for cellular telephones, local area networks (LANs), and other communications technologies. The primary bands used for WiFi are generally 2.4 GHz and 5GHz. [CJF: Which is similar to an operating microwave oven's range of 2.4 GHz or above!]
WiFi radiation exposures are regulated by several agencies. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issues radiation exposure guidelines as specific absorption rates (SARs) for fixed antennas, hand-held cellular telephones, and personal communications services (PCS) devices. 1 These guidelines were last issued by the FCC in 1996. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has established occupational exposure limits for microwave radiation. 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not have standards for cellular telephones, but can take regulatory action if these devices are shown to have adverse health impacts. 3
Maryland state, education and children's welfare officials obviously have come to the conclusion that parents have the right to know if there is an environmental hazard in the classrooms their children occupy for up to six hours a day. Currently, 20 countries around the world have taken steps to protect children from EMF and RFR microwave radiation in the form of WiFi technology in classrooms.
The upshot of the above CEHPAC report, parental and community involvement is the Report's recommending the Maryland Department of Education (DoE) recommend to local school districts to reduce classroom wireless radiation exposures by switching over to and providing WIRED Internet connections.
Comment: Here is the report's sensible recommendations:
The Maryland State Department of Education should recommend that local school systems:
○ Consider using wired devices.
■ Where classrooms have internet access with a wireless connection, WiFi can be turned off and wired local area network (LAN) can provide a reliable and secure form of networking for as many wireless devices as necessary without any microwave electromagnetic field exposure.
■ If a new classroom is to be built, or electrical work is to be carried out in an existing classroom, network cables can be added at the same time, providing wired network access with minimal extra cost and time.
○ Have children place devices on desks to serve as barrier between the device and children's bodies.
○ Locate laptops in the classroom in a way that keeps pupil heads as far away from the laptop screens (where the antennas are) as practicable.
○ Consider using screens designed to reduce eyestrain.
○ Consider using a switch to shut down the router when it is not in use.
○ Teach children to turn off WiFi when not in use.
○ Consider placing routers as far away from students as possible.
○ Share this document with teachers and parents.
● The General Assembly should consider funding education and research on electromagnetic radiation and health as schools add WiFi to classrooms.
● The Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene should provide suggestions to the public on ways to reduce exposure:
○ Sit away from WiFi routers, especially when people are using it to access the internet.
○ Turn off the wireless on your laptop when you are not using it.
○ Turn off WiFi on smartphones and tablets when not surfing the web.
○ Switch tablets to airplane mode to play games or watch videos stored on the device.
The Maryland's DoE recommendation should be followed by every state in the USA, as children are being impacted hourly and daily by health-compromising microwave technology—WiFi everyone thinks as benign or harmless. Not so!
However, I as a researcher on issues which affect consumer health, have this to ask the Maryland DoE and other states DoEs: If you are so concerned about parents' right to know if there is an environmental hazard in the classroom, what about the environmental hazmat materials [1] you are demanding be injected into children by mandating vaccinations in order to attend school?
May I respectfully suggest Department of Education administrators and school district principals do your research into neurotoxic chemicals, ethylmercury, aluminum in any of four solutions, formaldehyde/Formalin, polysorbate 80—just to mention a few. You may be surprised to find they are equal to, if not worse than WiFi, as they are INJECTED directly into children's bloodstream, which impacts children's mental capacities and human physiology. Can your vaccination mandates be contributing to, and even requiring, chemical child abuse?
