Clintons and Wikileaks
Bill Clinton flew off the handle on Twitter yesterday, vehemently denying that funds collected by The Clinton Foundation for Haiti relief were used to pay for Chelsea's wedding.

But as everyone knows, that's a blatant LIE.


Wikileaks was quick to respond back to Bill Clinton and link to the emails released in November 2016 which revealed Hillary campaign Chairman John Podesta and Bill Clinton aide Doug Band discussing the use of Clinton Foundation money to pay for Chelsea Clinton's wedding.

Check and mate!

Here's the original email released by Wikileaks back in November 2016:

Band said he heard that Chelsea Clinton was "conducting an internal investigation of money within the foundation from cgi [Clinton Global Initiative] to the foundation." He said he was hearing more "chatter" about how Chelsea was talking about internal issues like that, and said it was "not smart."
Doug Band to Podesta email on Haiti
In a later follow-up to Podesta, Band wrote, "The investigation into her getting paid for campaigning, using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade, taxes on money from her parents..."

"I hope that you will speak to her and end this," Band added. "Once we go down this road..."

Other emails showed Band feuding with Chelsea Clinton. For instance, Clinton had warned that Band was using Bill Clinton's name without his consent to win clients to his firm, and Band replied by saying Chelsea was a "spoiled brat kid."