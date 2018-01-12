Weeks ago, a Trump administration Executive Order imposed immediate sanctions and asset seizures on the world's most wicked crooks and warlords, implicating countless individuals in the immediate orbit of Bill and Hillary Clinton. President Donald J. Trump followed the EO with a letter instituting a National Emergency to facilitate the EO's enforcement, and a proclamation naming January National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Since the December 21st EO, it has come to light that the FBI has for months been engaged in an ongoing criminal investigation into the Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton Foundation. Under the guise of philanthropy, the Foundation has served the Clintons as a vehicle to enrich themselves while engaging in extensive political corruption; immediately after taking an oath to serve the American people in 2009, Clinton proceeded to use the Foundation to advance her personal interests in anticipation of the 2016 election, abusing the authority of her office the entirety of her tenure serving as America's top diplomat during President Barack Obama's first term in office.
The Hill reports:
FBI agents from Little Rock, Ark., where the foundation was started, have taken the lead in the investigation and have interviewed at least one witness in the last month, and law enforcement officials said additional activities are expected in the coming weeks. [...] The probe is examining whether the Clintons promised or performed any policy favors in return for largesse to their charitable efforts or whether donors made commitments of donations in hopes of securing government outcomes.
The probe may also examine whether any tax-exempt assets were converted for personal or political use and whether the foundation complied with applicable tax laws, the officials said.
One witness recently interviewed by the FBI described the session to The Hill as "extremely professional and unquestionably thorough" and focused on questions about whether donors to Clinton charitable efforts received any favorable treatment from the Obama administration.
News of the Foundation probe follows the recent departure of several top DOJ and FBI holdovers that had been stonewalling law enforcement in a last-ditch attempt to prevent the Clinton regime from being brought to justice. With the Investigator General nearing the end of its year-long investigation into the politicization of the DOJ and FBI, the Clinton Foundation bombshell is one of many Clinton scandals that just got much, much worse.
The Clinton Foundation investigation is now the third ongoing Federal criminal investigation targeting the twice-failed presidential candidate for wrongdoing leading into the 2016 election.
While the FBI's initial investigation into Clinton's server was quashed by ex-FBI Director and Clinton crony James Comey during the rigged 2016 primary, Americans have recently learned that Trump's DOJ has re-opened its investigation into Clinton's use of a private server and handling of classified material during her time at State. Comey's original statement closing the 2016 probe - drafted to exonerate Clinton before the investigation was complete - was revealed to have been edited heavily to protect Clinton by removing mentions of evidence of felony and misdemeanor violations of Federal records laws.
The DOJ also revived an investigation into Clinton's illegal Uranium One deal. In October, President Trump urged the DOJ to allow an FBI informant to testify before Congress, lifting a gag order that kept him mum under Obama; Attorney General Jeff Sessions' DOJ prosecutors are now asking FBI agents to reexamine the evidence available that suggests the purchase of Uranium One by the company Rosatom was connected to Foundation donations. The FBI will review Clinton's role in the approval of the sale given its grave national security ramifications, while Trump's EO appears to be sanctioning the guilty Uranium One parties more urgently.
Between three Federal investigations, Trump's not going easy on Clinton, but why should he? The shadow cast over the American justice system since it failed to prosecute Clinton for mishandling classified intel will linger until it is properly resolved; the inability of the DOJ to empanel a grand jury by now, given the clear and convincing allegations against Clinton, is inexcusable in and of itself. It's truly impossible to overstate the gravity of the scandals collapsing around Clinton at this watershed moment in history.
As President Trump enters his second year, Americans are beginning to see just how deeply Clinton's corruption became entrenched into their government while Clinton was positioning herself as Obama's would-be successor.
Back when Clinton arrived at State, she wasted no time in ramping up her ethically ambiguous Foundation after being sworn in, expanding her use of the off-the-record email system she established while serving in the Senate. Clinton's alignment with the sitting President and her marriage to a former one offered her a historic ability to operate with an unbridled lawlessness afforded to no one before her; almost eager to abuse the authority when she joined State, Clinton carried a smug hubris as she flaunted her privilege, engaging in any amoral, unethical, or downright illegal scheme to enrich herself and get elected as if she were entitled to eternal impunity.
as much wealth from donors in America and abroad as possible, exploiting her authority and the grey area left in Citizens United's wake in a quintessentially Clintonian way.
Clinton's privilege and entitlement would not comfort her for long after her humiliating loss to Trump. With Congress having recommended a second special counsel to investigate the dangerous and subversive tactics Clinton employed leading into the 2016 election, the FBI's work investigating the Clinton Foundation may well have begun long ago; Wikileaks' disclosures concerning the Clinton Foundation and its potentially unlawful international dealings - particularly the questionable liaisons between the Clinton campaign and Clinton Foundation and foreign entities, including those from Russia and the Ukraine - have long been publicly available.
"The special counsel's work must begin and end unimpeded by political motivations on either side of the aisle. This is imperative to regain the cherished trust and confidence in our undoubtedly distressed law enforcement and political institutions."
To Clinton's chagrin, her Foundation's shady dealings have already been extensively publicly examined. Most famously, in a 2015 book "Clinton Cash," author Peter Schweizer showed how during Clinton's years in government "the Clintons conducted or facilitated hundreds of large transactions (either as private citizens or government officials) with foreign governments, corporations and private financiers," calling the profits going to the Clintons "staggering."
The public has also long scorned the impropriety around Clinton's brokerage of the Uranium One deal following related Foundation donations (and Bill's $500k speech at a Moscow Bank), originally exposed when Jo Becker and Mike McIntire's 2015 bombshell expose Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal hit the New York Times. A subsequent investigation by journalist David Sirota blasted Clinton's brokerage of international arms deals following Foundation donations in what may perhaps be her most dangerous and wicked operation to date:
Under Clinton's leadership, the State Department approved $165 billion worth of commercial arms sales to 20 nations whose governments have given money to the Clinton Foundation, according to an IBTimes analysis of State Department and foundation data. That figure - derived from the three full fiscal years of Clinton's term as Secretary of State (from October 2010 to September 2012) - represented nearly double the value of American arms sales made to the those countries and approved by the State Department during the same period of President George W. Bush's second term.Complicating Clinton's affairs further, the unimpeachable Judicial Watch obtained emails (previously hidden from investigators) revealing Clinton's top aide at State, Huma Abedin, had given "special expedited access to the secretary of state" to donors who gave $25,000 to $10 million to the Clinton Foundation. Many of these transactions were facilitated by a former executive of the foundation, Doug Band, who headed Teneo, a shell company that managed Clinton affairs; as part of the scheme, Abedin was given special permission to work for the State Department, the Clinton Foundation and Teneo, regardless of the implications of these flagrant conflicts of interests.
Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel has also published extensively on what he certainly accurately describes as the "largest unprosecuted charity fraud ever attempted". Per Ortel's analysis, the Clinton Foundation appears to have served the Clintons as an "international charity fraud network" whose cumulative scale counting inflows and outflows likely exceeded $100 billion as measured from 1997 to the present. The Clintons have been notorious for failing to file proper audit disclosures to ensure the Foundation's compliance with applicable regulations; in their failure to do so, it appears the FBI will now conduct the Clintons' first proper Foundation audit for them.
Beyond all this, overwhelming evidence from Wikileaks and State Department releases of Clinton cables make it impossible deny the malicious intent motivating Clinton to engage in these pay to play deals under the table.
As if she were a sincere public servant, Clinton yielded her authority and influence to grant countless favors to a coterie of dubious donors. Under Obama, Clinton was allowed to eat her cake and have it too, despite the possibility that her subversive transactions were concealing money laundering schemes to covertly finance terror groups, enable extremists, or systematically pillage the vulnerable communities the Foundation claimed to protect and nurture, as did the operation the Clintons deployed in their unconscionable gutting of Haiti in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake.
Certainly, Ortel's work and Wikileaks' releases will facilitate the FBI's review, and the investigation itself will have a chilling effect that will keep the Clintons and their co-conspirators in a cold sweat until judgement day.
In her efforts to advance her personal and professional interests at once, Clinton's State-Foundation built an international alliance supported by aides, associates, partners, and donors either oblivious to or - more likely - savvy to her covert operations. Seizing the ambiguity left in the wake of Citizens United, Clinton's Presidential campaign worked alongside the Foundation, making its hallmark its closed-door auctioning of favors and access to the highest bidder, campaign finance and public corruption laws be damned.
Clinton's penchant for lawlessness and her open willingness to engage in corruption makes her Foundation and its corrupt allies a logical starting point for FBI investigations. In the way she offered her official and unofficial influence to wealthy donors and foreign governments seeking to ingratiate themselves into her twisted portfolio, Clinton's "career" at State amounted to little more than a favor factory for anyone and everyone who wanted to pay to play with Clinton and her administration-to-be.
Only those comfortable operating in Clinton's cloud of impropriety would align alongside her as she convened an international network built off promises of quid pro quo.
Of course, ignoring corruption is corruption: those openly affiliating with figures as morally bankrupt as Clinton almost certainly must be as morally bankrupt themselves. As the anti-establishment wave carried Trump, a political outsider, into office, the Clinton-Obama regime consolidated the corrupt elements of America's party establishments against him. This conjoined duopoly and the crooked power brokers that supported it would become the embodiment of the "swamp" that Trump promised to drain; the engine of it, of course, was Clinton's Foundation.
The network Clinton amassed through the Foundation and her campaign was truly By the corrupt, For the corrupt.
Not coincidentally, Foundation donations would stop coming after Clinton failed to win the Presidency. After refusing to shut it down amid Clinton's campaign, the Clintons would cave just before Trump's inauguration: in a January tax filing, the Clinton Global Initiative announced its firing of 22 staffers and the closing of its doors, since the foreign money that kept the Foundation afloat had suddenly dried up. As the swamp began to drain, top execs would flee from Bill's sketchy Laureate University; even the Podesta Group, the longstanding D.C. lobbying group run by Clinton ghouls John and Tony Podesta, would shut down last fall under Trump's pressure.
departures of dozens of prominent business leaders, executives, and government officials in recent months. From Hollywood giant and sex predator Harvey Weinstein to Google's crooked CEO Eric Schmidt, Trump's enforcement mechanisms are setting off swarms of earthquakes across every industry within the American power establishment.
Though shocking, those following Trump's efforts to police Clinton's criminality would not be surprised by these developments; a December Saudi royalty sweep targeted Waleed bin Talal, a billionaire and member of the royal Saudi family with deep ties to Clinton; Trump last year foreshadowed his arrest, which was carried out by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's recently-formed anti-corruption committee.
As Clinton's scandals close around her, Americans are watching dominoes fall as they wait with bated breath for Trump to make good on his promise to lock her up.
It is difficult to fathom how anyone could argue against Clinton being held accountable for the undeniable ways her misconduct put national security at risk. Clinton's ability, until now, to remain free of prosecution for her scandals and stave off three Federal probes is perhaps the most offensive display of America's two tiered justice system in the country's history.
Seeing Clinton skate scot-free is as nauseating as seeing a police officer float off on a golden parachute after killing an American citizen he was employed to serve and protect.
History will look back on Clinton's funding of the unverified Steele Dossier as the final Hail Mary to avoid being brought to justice for her crimes leading into the 2016 election. With Senators Lindsay Graham and Chuck Grassley recommending criminal charges against Christopher Steele, the foreign spy who compiled the dossier for Clinton on behalf of Fusion GPS, America's government is finally addressing the unprecedented and unpardonable efforts Clinton and Obama employed to politicize and weaponize government agencies against their political opponents.
Following eight years of white collar impunity under Obama, Trump has already changed America: no longer are its corrupt oligarchs too big to jail.
The DOJ is expected to provide Congress with "many, many more" records related to the Clinton investigations in the coming days and weeks, so Americans should expect more dominoes to fall quickly as Trump brings the countless corrupt actors in the swamp to justice. While the politicized legacy media may continue to smear Clinton critics as partisan per the Pied Piper directive, the evidence of her corruption is as extensive as it is nonpartisan.
Of course, it may well already be too late for Clinton; the IG or special counsel may have gotten to her if Trump's more urgent orders haven't already. Thanks to the mighty efforts of Americans, their military, and a President who keeps promises, Clinton's name and legacy will linger in humiliating disrepute for time immemorial.
While there is much more work to be done, Americans successfully blocked the Clinton Restoration in 2016. With much to celebrate as they ring in the New Year, they can rest assured the FBI's investigation into the Clinton Foundation will be the nail in Hillary Clinton's coffin, and that her pantsuit will be a prison jumpsuit soon enough. As investigations carry on, the entire Clinton Foundation swamp will drain, and the Clinton cancer that has crippled American government for decades will soon be fully eradicated.
In other words, goodness will prevail.
