For years the Clinton Foundation has repeatedly got a free pass, although the US Department of Justice (DoJ), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been seemingly keeping an eye on the entity, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel notes, adding that"The Clintons have played central roles embracing unregulated globalism and cronyism on national and international stages since January 1993, so" Ortel told Sputnik.He highlighted that "the most dangerous area" for the Clintons is their role with numerous entities that supposedly were 'tax-exempt' charities.the analyst pointed out.The period involved, and dates to founding of the Clinton Foundation on October 23, 1997, he added.The Wall Street analyst, who has been carrying out a private inquiry into the Clinton charity's alleged fraud, explained that under many laws a charity cannot solicit funds for one supposed tax-exempt purpose, and then use funds it receives for another tax-exempt purpose."A charity certainly cannot use solicited funds to pay expenses of political campaigns (strictly forbidden), or worse to enrich directors, executives, or donors," the investigative journalist noted. "Moreover a charity must ensure that any funds raised for a long-term capital endowment are solicited, making full and fair disclosures, and that funds received actually go into the endowment."However, ongoing review of publicly available records, "including many that are purposefully omitted among Clinton Foundation disclosures on their own websites," indicate a "longstanding and escalating set of international frauds where many hundreds of millions of dollars seem to have vanished, often in years where presidential campaigns were taking place," Ortel underscored.The analyst reiterated that "a far smaller set of frauds" amounting to $800,000 resulted in a five year prison term for a 71 year old African American woman and politician named Corrine Brown . "I believe that few Americans believe charity fraud is a minor offense and that all Americans hope to be treated equally before the law," he remarked.Ortel noted that looking solely at the public record one can easily presume that Bill and Hillary Clinton are facing a massive exposure and that their associates, including Chelsea Clinton, all directors, executives, professional firms and significant donors with ties to the Foundations "may already be cooperating with authorities in hopes of winning leniency."According to the Wall Street analyst,He presumed that "the real numbers we will come to know that involve questionable transactions and contracts [involving the Clinton Foundation] will be denominated in the many billions of dollars."The Wall Street analyst, who exposed General Electric's financial discrepancies in 2007, before the company's stock crashed in 2008, expressed