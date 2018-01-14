Secret History
Artefacts dating back to Ice Age found by villagers near Thirsk, UK
The Northern Echo
Sun, 14 Jan 2018 19:24 UTC
The village between Northallerton and Thirsk is at the centre of a £98,000 heritage Lottery Fund project exploring Roads into the Past.
On Saturday, February 10 organisers will hold an open day, when there will be displays and talks on some of the artefacts uncovered so far, with experts on hand to answer questions.
The event will also see the launch the second half of the project which will carry on until November.
A further major archaeological dig will be held between May 21 and June 1 with enthusiasts invited to get involved.
It's being run in partnership by the Thornton-le-Street History group and archaeology company Solstice Heritage.
Anne Stockdale, secretary of the group said: "The modern village of Thornton-le-Street is part of an incredibly rich archaeological and historical landscape.
"We have been astonished at the sheer number of objects we have found - over 1,200 in one field area alone - and by the amount of flint and by the lack of metal finds.
"Archive research has also been carried out and it has been so exciting to discover information from many sources and start to see a story of people and places emerge."
Over the summer 12 test pits were dug in gardens and on open space around the community to find out more about the shrunken medieval village and a large trench was opened in one garden to uncover the remains of road front medieval properties and to see if a Roman road had also run along it.
"What we actually found was the line of the earlier road, which has shifted west over the years. This well-built road surface yielded up medieval, and later, pottery, and has given us a clearer understanding of the layout of the precursor settlement to modern Thornton le Street," added Mrs Stockdale.
Alongside the archaeological digs, volunteers have been delving into archives and working with the North Yorkshire county records office. A geophysical survey has also been carried out.
The Open Day is being held on February 10 at Thornton-le-Street Village Hall from 10am to 3pm. For more information, or to volunteer, go to https://roadstothepast2018launch.eventbrite.co.uk or www.thorntonlestreetbigdig.com
Reader Comments
Latest News
- China demolishes megachurch for permit violations
- Confronting Feminists' and 'Fatherphobia'
- The CIA's long-standing policy of assassinating international leaders - and getting away with it
- Syria: Russian journalists report on alleged US terrorist training network, civilian hell
- Iran claims 'Trump failed', 'Iran wins' in diplomatic battle over JCPOA accord
- Obama said Libya was a Sh*t Show, Trump said Haiti a Sh*thole, US ensured both are true
- A new low: CNN's meltdown over Trump is deranged, selfish
- ISIS 2.0? Turkey slams US's new Syria 'border force' of Kurdish SDF militias
- US aims to disrupt Russia with sanctions before elections
- DHS will resume processing DACA renewals as per judge's ruling
- Detained Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal negotiating settlement terms for his release
- French media: It's "beautiful" to be invaded by migrants
- Putin: Communist ideology is similar to Christianity
- UK's Corbyn: Relations with the US not 'most important'
- Managing perception: Don't call drug users 'junkies' or 'crackheads,' Soros & Branson-backed campaign urges
- Israel's continual bombing of Syria exacerbates tensions and threatens dangerous escalation
- Russians think their biggest enemies are US, Ukraine, EU
- Battle over N. Korea quote: Trump says 'I would,' WSJ says 'I do'
- Cryogenics and 3-D printing creates super soft structures that replicate brain and lungs
- Artefacts dating back to Ice Age found by villagers near Thirsk, UK
- Syria: Russian journalists report on alleged US terrorist training network, civilian hell
- Iran claims 'Trump failed', 'Iran wins' in diplomatic battle over JCPOA accord
- Obama said Libya was a Sh*t Show, Trump said Haiti a Sh*thole, US ensured both are true
- A new low: CNN's meltdown over Trump is deranged, selfish
- ISIS 2.0? Turkey slams US's new Syria 'border force' of Kurdish SDF militias
- US aims to disrupt Russia with sanctions before elections
- DHS will resume processing DACA renewals as per judge's ruling
- Detained Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal negotiating settlement terms for his release
- Putin: Communist ideology is similar to Christianity
- UK's Corbyn: Relations with the US not 'most important'
- Israel's continual bombing of Syria exacerbates tensions and threatens dangerous escalation
- Battle over N. Korea quote: Trump says 'I would,' WSJ says 'I do'
- DOJ unseals 11-charge indictment regarding Uranium One scandal
- Federal government still in a deficit despite collecting record income taxes
- Collected evidence that DOJ and FBI colluded with Fusion GPS on "Operation Trump"
- Hypocrisy abounds: 7 times Trump critics called Russia a 's***hole' & worse, and no one cared
- Russia may discuss possible exit from OPEC deal
- New UN boss reveals his plan to promote global mass migration
- The real bleep-hole moment: $40 trillion and counting
- SOTT Focus: France gives kiss of death to free speech
- China demolishes megachurch for permit violations
- Confronting Feminists' and 'Fatherphobia'
- French media: It's "beautiful" to be invaded by migrants
- Managing perception: Don't call drug users 'junkies' or 'crackheads,' Soros & Branson-backed campaign urges
- Russians think their biggest enemies are US, Ukraine, EU
- Twitter users slam Chelsea Clinton for Trump attack: 'Haiti helped pay for your wedding'
- Iran's judiciary: Over 400 protesters still detained, 25 people killed
- Despite Bundy trial's celebrated dismissal, fate of remaining defendants & land rights issues still in question
- Prankster projects 'S***hole' onto Trump International Hotel
- Eager supporters: Arrival of renowned Turkish star soccer player leads to scuffles at Istanbul Airport
- More reports of food riots gripping Venezuela: How true are they?
- More msm organizations intentionally exclude male victims from their sexual harassment research
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Left by the Wayside on a Right-hand Turn: What Happened to SOTT.net?
- Suspect wanted for randomly punching 70-year-old on Queens subway
- Unimpressive attempt: Russian police throw snowballs at runaway vehicle during high-speed chase (VIDEO)
- Silence: Liberal Zionists can't talk about the shooting of Mohammed Tamimi
- 'Yup, we're running': Chelsea Manning releases campaign video confirming US Senate bid
- Police break up 'unauthorized' neo-Nazi protest in Sweden
- What happened during the false Hawaiian missile threat alert?
- MLK's Niece Alveda King: "President Trump is not a racist... there are countries in Africa that are indeed hellholes"
- The CIA's long-standing policy of assassinating international leaders - and getting away with it
- Artefacts dating back to Ice Age found by villagers near Thirsk, UK
- Strange fates of those who saw JFK shot
- Russian archaeologists discover new species of 10-ton, 40-foot dinosaur in Siberia
- Giza Pyramid mystery chamber may hold Pharaoh's 'throne of iron' made of meteorites
- Dormition Caves Monastery in Crimea, carved into mountain where legendary dragon was slain (PHOTOS)
- Ancient Phoenician DNA suggest they were 'explorers and traders, never conquerors'
- Surprising stereotypes preserved in the minds of Russians about inhabitants of the old cities of Rus
- The book that turned America's Evangelicals Zionist: The Scofield Bible
- Medieval scroll reveals the real-life 'Game of Thrones' tale
- 300,000 priests murdered during Bolshevik persecution for refusing to renounce position (VIDEO)
- Oldest depiction of a supernova found in 5000 year-old rock art in India
- 500,000yo hunter-gatherer 'paradise' discovered near busy Israeli roadway
- Pirate paper fragments reveal Blackbeard's reading habits
- Baia: Ancient Rome's 'sin city" at the bottom of the sea
- Mysterious Aztec stone shrine found in natural pond near Mexico's Iztaccihuatl volcano
- Horror masks crafted by notorious London gangster Ronnie Kray up for auction
- Communism 'failed miserably' by its own standards
- Newly declassified docs reveal post-war British concerns with Zionist terrorists operating in Europe
- Unknown Native American population revealed by DNA study
- Cryogenics and 3-D printing creates super soft structures that replicate brain and lungs
- Exoplanets discovered rotating at "perfect fifth" intervals
- Gates Foundation hired PR firm Emerging Ag to manipulate UN over Gene drives
- Chernobyl disaster site repurposed for solar energy project (PHOTOS)
- Dutch blockchain company creates app for giving consent
- Life imitates art: Pizza Hut's 'Black Mirror announcement,' pole dancing robots & other strange takeaways from CES 2018
- Falling rocket booster explodes near a town in China
- Comet 41P record-breaking slowdown could cause it to break up or change direction
- Orangutans know herbal medicine
- Scientists create creepy tin foil robot baby to study risks of "bio junk" on dirty floors (VIDEO)
- High-tech Dr. Dolittle: Scientists want to use AI to translate animal-speak into human language
- "Unfortunate risk": Uproar over contraceptive app after 37 users fall pregnant
- Milky Way's stellar 'rainbow' captured in stunning Hubble image
- Mystery deepens over fate of $1B missing spy satellite as Pentagon refuses to disclose information
- Little-known 2012 volcanic eruption was actually the largest in over a century say scientists
- Astronomers catch supermassive black hole emitting a 'double burp' after feasting on hot gas
- Massive subsurface ice sheets offer potential water source for future explorers of Mars
- Astronomers are honing in on the source of puzzling fast radio bursts
- US Army wants new AI tool for social media surveillance and analysis
- GPS glitches in downtown Moscow near Kremlin are 'teleporting' people to the Gulf of Guinea
- Nearly two feet of snow wallops Wilmington, Massachusetts
- Ice jams cause flooding in northeast US (VIDEOS)
- Leopard attacks five people in Maharashtra, India
- Researchers study largest underwater eruption in Pacific Ocean
- Evidence of something much bigger: New bee species found thriving in former Arctic nuke site - study
- Shallow 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Peru, leaves 1 dead and 20 injured
- Volcanic ash triggers evacuation in Philippines with 'hazardous eruptions' feared
- Wolf discovered in northern Belgium, first time in over 100 years
- Academics and politicians looking to blot out the sun and make it colder!
- Heavy snowfall continues in western to northern Japan, 128 cms (50 inches) in 24 hours for Hiroshima Prefecture
- Thousands of dead fish on Alabama beaches likely died of cold temperatures
- Eight dolphins have stranded on the Irish coast in 13 days
- Very strong explosion seen at Stromboli volcano in Italy
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits 145 km from the Solomon Islands
- Swimmer bitten in fourth sea lion attack at San Francisco Aquatic Park in a month
- South Africa's Cape Town may become first major city in world to run out of water
- Scientists say a fluctuating jet stream may be causing extreme weather events
- SOTT Focus: Enough With the Global Warming Nonsense: It's Freezing Out Here!
- 'Heavy, yellow ice' crashes into roof of Chicago home
- Mysterious 'big boom' rattles windows in eastern Minnesota
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Proper exercise can reverse damage from heart aging
- The FDA's current position on the regulation of homeopathic drugs? Illegal
- The pernicious dark side of toxic 'Forever Chemicals'
- Beauty may be only skin deep but mercury toxicity is systemic - the health dangers of skin bleaching products
- Public health emergency - more people killed from opioids than leading diseases
- Restricting Eating Times Boosts Quality of Life in Neurodegenerative Disease
- The "Deadly Breast Cancer Gene" Is A Myth, Lancet Study Confirms
- Bitter pill to swallow: Why iodine tablets won't save you from nuclear fallout
- Tap water toxins: 170 million Americans in 50 states exposed radioactive tap water
- Unlike anti-depressants, psilocybin mushrooms can actually cure depression
- Mental Health, Inc. exposes the greed and cronyism behind some of Big Pharma's worst excesses
- Sand-eating Lithuanian woman claims eating a 'mineral diet' cured her brain tumor (VIDEO)
- Surprise! Safety of childhood vaccination schedule still unproven
- Fever following a vaccine may be common, but it's never normal
- Scottish teen dies after flu virus develops into pneumonia as UK sees high rates of flu
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Lies, Damned Lies and Scientific Research
- Brain cancer breakthrough: Reovirus injected into blood attacks brain tumors and stimulates the immune system
- Oxford University researchers give TB vaccine to African babies, despite drug killing 5 monkeys during trials
- The Modern Parenting Techniques That Hinder Brain Development
- Deaths and hospitalizations rise as flu virus spreads to 46 US states
- Once you change the stories you tell yourself, you change your life
- SOTT Focus: What if Everything We've Been Told About Depression is Wrong?
- Perfectionism: The risky personality trait on the rise in the young
- 10 years of research reveal multiple causes to bipolar disorder
- Common thinking errors: How to recognize logical fallacies so that they can be prevented
- Rethinking gratitude for the new year
- Truly understanding the reasons why procrastination happens takes looking at multiple variables
- Study finds psychopaths use these words twice as often as others
- When and how to show courage in the face of feeling vulnerable
- What's driving young peoples' obsession with perfection?
- Chronic morning headaches linked to depression and anxiety
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Overview of the 'drama triangle' and the three faces of victimhood
- Women films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - bottle left intact to be found at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
Quote of the Day
The marriage-tie, the marriage bond, is the fundamental connecting link in Christian society. Break it, and you will have to go back to the overwhelming dominance of the state, which existed before the Christian era.
Recent Comments
You know, if I were a member of the global elite and in possession of certain information on an incipient ice age and/or the strong possibility of...
Trump is a master of provoking cognitive dissonance... it is SUCH a pleasure watching them squirm! :P
The elite chose him for this very purpose.
Let those politicians and academics who promote mass migration be the first to 'benefit' from the resulting multicultural 'diversity' migrants...
Reishi, Turkey Tail and Tree Ear mushrooms, along with Black Walnut hulls will protect AND heal. The Japanese, of all people, should be well aware...