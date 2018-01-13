President Donald J. Trump is grateful to Chairman [Bob] Goodlatte, Chairman [Mike] McCaul, Congressman [Raul] Labrador, and Congresswoman [Martha] McSally for introducing immigration legislation that would accomplish the President's core priorities for the American people. The President looks forward to advancing legislation that secures the border, ends chain migration, cancels the visa lottery, and addresses the status of the DACA population in a responsible fashion.

Flaccid Trump Goes Soft on Dreamers?

Return of the God Emperor

Yesterday Senator Durbin and I met with President Trump at the White House to discuss our bipartisan proposal on border security and immigration.



Following comments by the President, I said my piece directly to him yesterday. The President and all those attending the meeting know what I said and how I feel. I've always believed that America is an idea, not defined by its people but by its ideals.



The American ideal is embraced by people all over the globe. It was best said a long time ago, E Pluribus Unum - Out of Many, One. Diversity has always been our strength , not our weakness. In reforming immigration we cannot lose these American Ideals.



Build The Wall, Then Launch Them Over It

Who could hate the Dreamers? With a name like that, you have to root for them. Therein lies the power of the left, freezing something and labeling it. Making it unassailable by semantic fiat. Like pro-choice, or income inequality, the name itself gives the veneer of moral force.The White House recently released a statement from the Trump Administration:How very obscure. Because Trump campaigned, at least implicitly, on the promise of ejecting all illegal immigrants and other undesirables from American society.In August 2016 at a Phoenix rally Trump said there would be no amnesty. Amnesty for Illegal Immigrants is a hot topic, and Republicans have routinely caved or reneged on their campaign promises, if they bothered to promise anything on immigration in the first place.The indefatigable Queen of America, Ann Coulter, recently wrote a piece appearing on Breitbart suggesting that we deport the Dreamers first, and I have to say I completely agree. In the same way that every villain has to make an overt and direct demonstration of his intentions by sacrificing his own men for arbitrary goals, Republicans need to ease into their role as the bad guys.Every villain is the other side's hero. The truth of the matter is, Liberals are never going to like conservatives. Them liking us isn't the point. They can hate us by screaming spittle daggers at the bottoms of our jackboots for all I care.James Woods came out and said what many of us who have supported Trump from the beginning have been thinking. If Trump caves on DACA or any point in the immigration agenda, he is seriously risking alienating his base.Try to see this from the conservative perspective. Granting DACA amnesty to the Democrats is like negotiating visitation rights with a pedophile and stipulating how he can and can't molest your child. While there were other key battles for the Trump Administration, like the supreme and circuit courts, that he has done well on, conceding even an inch on immigration will be catastrophic for US demographics.It is already in significant doubt whether or not America will be able to cope with the 30 million immigrants already within our borders. People who have not integrated, barely speak English, and vote in ethnic blocks for government entitlements.The Democrats have been importing their voter base since the 1970s and it has lead America deeper into debt, and deeper into desperate wars of aggression to control and expropriate resources around the world.We've been robbing Ahmed to pay Rodrigo and it needs to stop. America's imperialism has been a system of wealth theft to fund the $1.2 Trillion a year in entitlement payments. We don't need any more hands, or any more mouths. America is living on borrowed time, literally, because it is now over $20 Trillion in debt! The simulated wealth and prosperity of the USA is a sham and it has been a sham for more than 50 years. It's all based on gunboat diplomacy and color revolutions and its starting to backfire on us big time. Of course, it's been backfiring on other countries for quite a while.The DACA Dreamers are as symbolic to the Democrats as The Wall is to Republicans. The Dreamers represent, largely, a cadre of entitled liberal immigrants who believe that citizenship is a right. More than that, they are also a weaponized minority population used by the coastal elites to punish and working class white men.Amnesty for the Dreamers is acceptance of the bleeding heart narrative of entitlement as well as the justice of giving the jobs of working and middle class white men to a bunch of jumped up anchor babies.Then Trump went and done it. Like a glorious oversized cherub with a duck shaped toupée, the United States' President went and said what everyone was thinking.Why exactly do we want all of these people from 'shithole' countries? There's a bit of a debate as to whether or not he really said it, personally I hope he did.Lindsey Graham, grand master cuck extraordinaire has foolishly seized on this opportunity to prove what an insipid little RINO he truly is byWhenever one of these self-righteous hacks wants to pontificate about diversity and the American Dream, they always start with some rosy eyed misrepresentation of America's founding principles. America wasn't founded on diversity, it was founded on tax evasion and land grabs. We got exported to the Americas because we were either too weird, too religious or too criminal to hack it in the British Isles and the Netherlands, plus we had the right mentality to pillage the 'pristine' New World. That is to say a kind of feckless scruplessness found only in epileptic missionaries and the faginesque hedge-gentry.We have more in common with the penal nature of Australia than most people would like to admit. We had slaves, indentured servants, and the most successful among us were schysters who knew how to hustle a monarchy.America isn't founded on diversity, it's founded on pimping. Being born an American is like being born into the Corleone Crime Family. You have to decide whether or not you're going to adopt Cosa Nostra, runaway, or turn fink. But one thing you can't do is pretend that America is some holier than thou beacon of light. Basically, don't piss on my leg and tell me it's raining, I ain't no rube.The clever position of the Republicans is that the Democrat's pearl clutching over the 'shithole' comment is just proof that the Democrats don't really want a deal. Which is reverse-truth. Trump wants to look like he wants a deal when it's Trump himself who doesn't want it, and rightly so.Basically, the Republicans are learning: be the first to cast blame, and it works even better when you assert the opposition is doing what you're doing.God I love that silly Troll.One thing I am willing to accept is dragging out dealing with the Dreamers until we have some semblance of a wall in place. The solution I propose, instead of trying to compromise with the Democrats over the issue of the Dreamers is to impale them on the horns of a nasty dilemma and force them to choose the lesser of two equally unappealing options.The first is to let ICE deport the Dreamers, or at least the first 10-20 thousand of them. At which point the rest will probably give up and self-deport. After a few daring and tear gas filled night-time raids, they'll get the message.The other option, is that we budget for a large Trébuchet along with the border wall, and begin launching the Dreamers over it and into a sufficiently deep part of the Rio Grande. I'm not that much of a monster. I certainly don't want to injure anyone; it's more like a theme park ride. Naturally we won't charge them admission. Consider it one last hand out before they go.