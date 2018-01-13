Earth Changes
Very strong explosion seen at Stromboli volcano in Italy
Gary Walton
The Big Wobble
Fri, 12 Jan 2018 14:12 UTC
The Big Wobble
Fri, 12 Jan 2018 14:12 UTC
A very strong explosion seems to have occurred on the Stromboli volcano last night around 21:00 local time, friends of ours who are currently on the island of Ginostra, Italy reported.
Thomas H. who at the time was in a house near the port (east side of island) wrote: "Last night, around 9pm, a very large detonation occurred at the mountain and the night sky was bright as day, even the window facing the sea towards the east was lit up... my girlfriend believed to hear rumblings from falling rocks, while I suspected this to be rather the sound of strong rain."
No trace of such an eruption could be found on the available webcam images in the archive (which are only 3 minutes apart and have probably missed the event), except that they indeed show that rather strong eruptions continue to occur.
A few days ago, Thomas reported that strombolian activity from multiple vents continues to be very intense, with explosions every few minutes, including often large ones sending bombs to 2-300 m height.
See Also:
Latest News
- Danger lurks: Washington might torpedo Korea talks
- Trump cancels London visit... so much for the 'special relationship'
- Thousands of dead fish on Alabama beaches likely died of cold temperatures
- Femen protests topless as Czech president votes
- US meddling, Kim's win & cryptocurrencies: Top 5 Putin quotes from his meeting with press
- Scientists create creepy tin foil robot baby to study risks of "bio junk" on dirty floors (VIDEO)
- Putin can count on 81% of Russians planning to vote in 2018 election
- Eight dolphins have stranded on the Irish coast in 13 days
- Sand-eating Lithuanian woman claims eating a 'mineral diet' cured her brain tumor (VIDEO)
- Moby says 'CIA friends' asked him to spread word of Trump-Russia collusion on social media
- Very strong explosion seen at Stromboli volcano in Italy
- Surprise! Safety of childhood vaccination schedule still unproven
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits 145 km from the Solomon Islands
- 19 insane details from James Damore's lawsuit regarding Google's office environment
- The American fear machine is out of control
- Swimmer bitten in fourth sea lion attack at San Francisco Aquatic Park in a month
- 'Fighting season': Pentagon to send '1,000 new troops and drones' to Afghanistan
- Ridiculously fake news: Putin hatches duplicitous plot to attack global internet cables that would harm Russia more than rivals
- Maduro urges Latin American states to join oil and gold-backed cryptocurrency project
- Nancy Pelosi supports House passing Trump administration's bill to spy on Americans
- Danger lurks: Washington might torpedo Korea talks
- Trump cancels London visit... so much for the 'special relationship'
- US meddling, Kim's win & cryptocurrencies: Top 5 Putin quotes from his meeting with press
- Putin can count on 81% of Russians planning to vote in 2018 election
- 'Fighting season': Pentagon to send '1,000 new troops and drones' to Afghanistan
- Ridiculously fake news: Putin hatches duplicitous plot to attack global internet cables that would harm Russia more than rivals
- Maduro urges Latin American states to join oil and gold-backed cryptocurrency project
- Nancy Pelosi supports House passing Trump administration's bill to spy on Americans
- Is US ceding Middle East diplomatic leadership to Russia a bad idea?
- Pakistan 'betrayed' by Washington, will not seek any more military aid
- State Department ridiculed on Twitter after it warns citizens against travel to Russia
- IDF troops fire live rounds & tear gas at Palestinian Day of Rage 'inciters'
- The United States seeks to create new 'usable' nuclear arsenal
- The Trump administration is turning the State Department into a global weapons dealer
- Economist says 'declaration of war' if US freezes Russian dollar assets
- Petty provocation: US to rename the street the Russian Embassy is on in DC to 'Boris Nemtsov Plaza'
- Zakharova: UK reporters ordered to smear Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
- Putin evaluates Korea crisis: 'Shrewd & mature N. Korean leader has won this round' (Video)
- Chelsea Clinton, who used embezzled Haiti disaster funds to pay for her wedding, lectures Trump on Haiti
- The West? Trolling foreign states for over a decade - former MI5 agent
- Femen protests topless as Czech president votes
- Moby says 'CIA friends' asked him to spread word of Trump-Russia collusion on social media
- 19 insane details from James Damore's lawsuit regarding Google's office environment
- The American fear machine is out of control
- SOTT Focus: Trump Introduces New Word Into Mainstream Media Lexicon
- Documentary: German farmer who built dairy farm juggernaut in Russia (Video)
- Myanmar admits soldiers killed ten Rohingya
- Russia did it! Mother Jones claims Climategate and the DNC hack were both Russian plots
- Norwegians react: Twitter mocks Trump after he said he wanted Norwegians rather than people from 's***hole' countries
- These are the fourteen Palestinian children Israel murdered in 2017
- Wal-Mart raising starting hourly wage to $11 and delivering bonuses in wake of US tax overhaul
- Flashback: Crazy doomsday cult: Israel National News op-ed calls for nuclear strike on Germany and Iran
- UK citizen 'increasingly anxious' - facing jail in Dubai for being witness to punch-up in hotel bar
- "Due to tax reform": Walmart employees will get peanuts for pay raises - while 1,000s of workers lose jobs amid store closings
- Man charged with assault after cop freaks out and has a panic attack during an arrest
- New rules: States may force 'able-bodied' citizens to work for Medicaid
- Bureaucrats are delighted with Europe's refugee crisis
- Activists celebrate the closure of Israeli settlement builder's Madison Ave. store, connection to Kushner
- Blazing transformer sparks Newark Airport evacuation, long delays
- Anonymous donor gives $100M to largest mental health hospital in Canada
- Dormition Caves Monastery in Crimea, carved into mountain where legendary dragon was slain (PHOTOS)
- Ancient Phoenician DNA suggest they were 'explorers and traders, never conquerors'
- Surprising stereotypes preserved in the minds of Russians about inhabitants of the old cities of Rus
- The book that turned America's Evangelicals Zionist: The Scofield Bible
- Medieval scroll reveals the real-life 'Game of Thrones' tale
- 300,000 priests murdered during Bolshevik persecution for refusing to renounce position (VIDEO)
- Oldest depiction of a supernova found in 5000 year-old rock art in India
- 500,000yo hunter-gatherer 'paradise' discovered near busy Israeli roadway
- Pirate paper fragments reveal Blackbeard's reading habits
- Baia: Ancient Rome's 'sin city" at the bottom of the sea
- Mysterious Aztec stone shrine found in natural pond near Mexico's Iztaccihuatl volcano
- Horror masks crafted by notorious London gangster Ronnie Kray up for auction
- Communism 'failed miserably' by its own standards
- Newly declassified docs reveal post-war British concerns with Zionist terrorists operating in Europe
- Unknown Native American population revealed by DNA study
- England's soggy historical place names could predict the climate future
- Asbestos' deadly come-back: US corporations would rather let workers die on factory floor than pay disability claims
- Supernova SN 185 of 185AD could have been an exploding comet
- Tantalus bowl: Rare ancient artifact dating back to the 4th century AD proves the Romans were the original pranksters
- Declassified documents reveal British government sought Loyalist paramilitaries to assassinate Irish leader Haughey in 1985
- Scientists create creepy tin foil robot baby to study risks of "bio junk" on dirty floors (VIDEO)
- High-tech Dr. Dolittle: Scientists want to use AI to translate animal-speak into human language
- "Unfortunate risk": Uproar over contraceptive app after 37 users fall pregnant
- Milky Way's stellar 'rainbow' captured in stunning Hubble image
- Mystery deepens over fate of $1B missing spy satellite as Pentagon refuses to disclose information
- Little-known 2012 volcanic eruption was actually the largest in over a century say scientists
- Astronomers catch supermassive black hole emitting a 'double burp' after feasting on hot gas
- Massive subsurface ice sheets offer potential water source for future explorers of Mars
- Astronomers are honing in on the source of puzzling fast radio bursts
- US Army wants new AI tool for social media surveillance and analysis
- GPS glitches in downtown Moscow near Kremlin are 'teleporting' people to the Gulf of Guinea
- Proof of fourth dimension?
- Hypatia stone rattles solar system status quo
- Highly classified US spy satellite launched by SpaceX expected to be 'total loss' after failure to launch into orbit
- Researchers closer to understanding how anaesthetics really work
- Why so many scientific studies are flawed and poorly understood
- Iranian Oil Tanker Collides With Cargo Ship Off Chinese Coast, Crew Missing, Explosion Possible
- Colorado city moves ahead with municipal broadband after beating telecom lobby
- How randomness is a key in the spread of disease, other 'evil'
- Dogs: Are they optimists or pessimists? Paw preference study may be predictive
- Thousands of dead fish on Alabama beaches likely died of cold temperatures
- Eight dolphins have stranded on the Irish coast in 13 days
- Very strong explosion seen at Stromboli volcano in Italy
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits 145 km from the Solomon Islands
- Swimmer bitten in fourth sea lion attack at San Francisco Aquatic Park in a month
- South Africa's Cape Town may become first major city in world to run out of water
- Scientists say a fluctuating jet stream may be causing extreme weather events
- SOTT Focus: Enough With the Global Warming Nonsense: It's Freezing Out Here!
- 'Heavy, yellow ice' crashes into roof of Chicago home
- Mysterious 'big boom' rattles windows in eastern Minnesota
- 100 Rare parrots found dead on road in New South Wales, Australia
- 2 Rottweilers kill owner's elderly mom in Tamil Nadu, India
- First sunrise in 40 days: Arctic Russian city finally greets daylight as polar night ends (PHOTOS)
- Baby girl mauled to death by hyena in Kenya
- 'You won't hear them coming' Maine's winter outdoor enthusiasts warned of attack from above
- Heavy snowfall traps 430 passengers overnight on stranded train in Japan
- Lightning kills man in Zimbabwe
- Farmer killed by lightning strike in Cambodia
- Thousands of starfish wash up on beach at Edinburgh, Scotland
- Thousands of starfish wash up at Skegness, UK
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- Sand-eating Lithuanian woman claims eating a 'mineral diet' cured her brain tumor (VIDEO)
- Surprise! Safety of childhood vaccination schedule still unproven
- Fever following a vaccine may be common, but it's never normal
- Scottish teen dies after flu virus develops into pneumonia as UK sees high rates of flu
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Lies, Damned Lies and Scientific Research
- Brain cancer breakthrough: Reovirus injected into blood attacks brain tumors and stimulates the immune system
- Oxford University researchers give TB vaccine to African babies, despite drug killing 5 monkeys during trials
- The Modern Parenting Techniques That Hinder Brain Development
- Deaths and hospitalizations rise as flu virus spreads to 46 US states
- Grieving mother warns people to learn the symptoms of sepsis after daughter's sudden death
- Sleep yourself slim: how an extra 90 mins in bed can help stop sugar cravings while shedding excess lbs
- Russia wrapping up clinical trials on innovative new polio vaccine
- Flashback: Worst flu season in history, NHS fears
- Grandad's testicle 'explodes' after he contracts rare strain of Salmonella while on a Tunisian holiday
- Male infertility among many side effects linked to painkiller ibuprofen - study
- 'Aussie flu' outbreak worsens as French epidemic of 'exceptional magnitude' threatens UK
- Heart attack is not just a male issue: Mortality rate 3 times higher for women, study finds
- How stress can make you pile on the pounds
- Minimal carbs, lots of fat, incredible dieting results - but not enough science
- The negative health effects of EMF and how to reduce exposure
- Once you change the stories you tell yourself, you change your life
- SOTT Focus: What if Everything We've Been Told About Depression is Wrong?
- Perfectionism: The risky personality trait on the rise in the young
- 10 years of research reveal multiple causes to bipolar disorder
- Common thinking errors: How to recognize logical fallacies so that they can be prevented
- Rethinking gratitude for the new year
- Truly understanding the reasons why procrastination happens takes looking at multiple variables
- Study finds psychopaths use these words twice as often as others
- When and how to show courage in the face of feeling vulnerable
- What's driving young peoples' obsession with perfection?
- Chronic morning headaches linked to depression and anxiety
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Overview of the 'drama triangle' and the three faces of victimhood
- Women films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - bottle left intact to be found at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
So-called 'slurpee waves' appear on a beach in Nantucket, Massachusetts, 2 January 2018.
Quote of the Day
For the great majority of mankind are satisfied with appearances, as though they were realities, and are often more influenced by the things that seem than by those that are.
- Niccolo Machiavelli
Recent Comments
What a tool. But then, he's a vegan.
LindaMay said... "I dont know how else to describe it... other than... i put the feel on my lips when i pucker up. Sincerely said... it s...
It just needs to go off. There is no stopping the solar minimum.
Kudos to the Sott tech staff for the wonderful editing of the videos! +1
Donning-kruger effect, or, how necessary SOTT is.