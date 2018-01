© Port Authority PBA‏ / Twitter

Newark Airport has been partially evacuated after an underground transformer explosion caused a manhole to shoot flames, causing chaos for passengers.A dramatic photo shared by Port Authority police shows giganting flames shooting up from the ground. Terminal C-1 wing was evacuated while the rest of the terminal and the airport's other terminals operated normally.The blaze started in a manhole below a section of Terminal C at around 11.10pm local time, according to a tweet from the airport. It confirmed there were no injuries and fire crews quickly extinguished the flames.Power was temporarily cut by utility company PSE&G as they worked to fix the problem, however backup generators supplied power during their repair efforts.The airport said the power was out for approximately two hours - until about 1.20pm local time. "Some electrical equipment at Terminal C such as elevators, escalators and some processing equipment at TSA checkpoints must be re-started and will be brought back online as quickly as possible."Following the evacuation, long delays were reported at security checkpoints.The airport also warned that delays were expected for inbound baggage.