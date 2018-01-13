Airport
© Port Authority PBA‏ / Twitter
Newark Airport has been partially evacuated after an underground transformer explosion caused a manhole to shoot flames, causing chaos for passengers.

A dramatic photo shared by Port Authority police shows giganting flames shooting up from the ground. Terminal C-1 wing was evacuated while the rest of the terminal and the airport's other terminals operated normally.

The blaze started in a manhole below a section of Terminal C at around 11.10pm local time, according to a tweet from the airport. It confirmed there were no injuries and fire crews quickly extinguished the flames.

Power was temporarily cut by utility company PSE&G as they worked to fix the problem, however backup generators supplied power during their repair efforts.



The airport said the power was out for approximately two hours - until about 1.20pm local time. "Some electrical equipment at Terminal C such as elevators, escalators and some processing equipment at TSA checkpoints must be re-started and will be brought back online as quickly as possible."

Following the evacuation, long delays were reported at security checkpoints.

The airport also warned that delays were expected for inbound baggage.

According to the Port Authority, lines were beginning to move by Friday afternoon, but passengers were still advised to allow extra time to get through security.