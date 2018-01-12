many Czechs share Zeman's friendly attitude towards Russia

Czechs will head to the polls on Friday to vote for a new president, with incumbent Milos Zeman facingof Russian involvement.The election could become bogged down in shrill allegations of Russian meddling, because Zeman is currently the favourite to win out of the nine candidates standing.The popular candidate had previously served as prime minister from 1998 to 2002 and isRussia's favourite candidate.The Czech politician, 73, haswith Vladimir Putin. Russia meanwhile is constantly being accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and the European Union referendum.Polls show that. According to kdovyhrajevolby.cz website which combines polls with bookmakers' odds, his most serious challenger Jiri Drahos, former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences, is trailing with 44.9 percent.Czech-based pro-Europe think tank European Values, maintain that the Czech Republic's presidential election is thought to be one of the Kremlin's most important "targets".The report predicts the Czech Republic to be the "most intense battleground for Russian meddling efforts, especially during the presidential election".It adds: "Kremlin-inspired Czech disinformation efforts arebehind president Zeman and will probably play the role of creator and offer a platform to massive disinformation and smear campaigns against Zeman's challengers."But Sean Hanley, a senior lecturer at UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies, saidMany have felt that the Czech Republic's membership of the EU has not lived up to its promises, he said. "There's a scepticism towards the EU and further integration," Hanley told The Express, a British daily."It's rooted in the fact that the EU was presented as an end point for economic prosperity and catching up with the West,"Czech attitudes to Russia are very pragmatic... Their political stances are rooted in pragmatism and where their national interests lie."