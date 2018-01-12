Society's Child
Switzerland targets refugees by rejecting citizenship bids of residents who have been on welfare in past three years
Chris Tomlinson
Breitbart
Wed, 10 Jan 2018 12:00 UTC
The new regulations will make it impossible for asylum seekers and migrants who have lived off state handouts in the last three years to become citizens even if they have lived in Switzerland as permanent residents for the required time to make a citizenship application, Kronen Zeitung reports.
The previous law allowed migrants to apply for citizenship as long as they were not on state benefits at the time of their application.
Along with the welfare stipulation, the new act requires migrants to demonstrate a greater level of integration than before including making them prove they have a certain number of Swiss friends and acquaintances.
Language requirements vary by canton with most expecting an intermediate level of language proficiency judged on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) at the B1 or B2 level.
While Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, asylum seekers have attempted to flood into the country through the southern Italian border. While many have used Switzerland as a transit country to reach Germany, others have remained in the Alpine state.
Various cantons and cities in Switzerland have attempted to push back against the tide of migrants by making it less appealing for them to come to the country. Late last year, the city of Zurich voted to dramatically cut benefits to failed asylum seekers who were in so-called "F-status" in which they cannot be deported.
Many of the migrants entering Switzerland have also come without any form of identification, making it even more difficult to process their asylum claim or deport those not approved for asylum status.
Swiss national councillor Simonetta Sommaruga revealed late last year that the government is unaware of the true identity of nine out of 10 asylum seekers in the country.
Comment: The most effective way to deal with the refugee crisis, as well as the economic migration which is interrelated, would be to cease the western worlds illegal wars and instead support development in the world, much like Russia and China is attempting with the One Belt Road initiative, any other measures will prove to be relatively ineffective:
Sounds good to me. Even better if the three year stipulation were removed and ALL taxpayer-funded welfare-related money EVER received by them had to be paid back prior to granting of permanent residence or citizenship.
After all, immigration/citizenship should be a win-win situation for BOTH the immigrant and also the nation, and not a means merely to allow people to sponge off the taxpayers of another country.