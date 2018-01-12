© Pawel Kopczynski ( / Reuters



The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of renewing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), allowing for electronic surveillance of non-Americans amid conflicting messages from the White House.The House voted 256-164 in favor of renewing the act for six years. It will now go before the US Senate.Ahead of the vote, US President Donald Trump hit out at the key intelligence provision.It came less than 24 hours after the US president's own press secretary issued a statement detailing how the administration opposed a change to FISA and called for its reauthorization."The Administration strongly opposes the 'USA Rights' amendment to the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act, which the House will consider tomorrow," the statement from the White House read."This amendment would re-establish the walls between intelligence and law enforcement that our country knocked down following the attacks of 9/11 in order to increase information sharing and improve national security. The Administration urges the House to reject this amendment and preserve the useful role FISA's Section 702 authority plays in protecting American lives."Trump later updated his stance through a tweet declaring that the country needs FISA.