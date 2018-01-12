© Getty

Male rights campaigners are calling for the appointment of a minister for men to tackle what they say is growing anti-male discrimination in modern Britain. Feminist critics, however, blasted the idea as "nonsense."The proposal for a minister representing the male gender was proposed in the book 'Why Britain Hates Men: Exposing Feminism', by Swayne O'Pie.While acknowledging women's issues, O'Pie, who is a member of male rights campaign group Justice for Men and Boys, said his campaign is about "men not being politically represented."The proposal divided the public, with some embracing the idea and others calling it utter "nonsense" as the male gender has been dominating the socio-political arena for centuries.One user questioned the appropriateness of such a role, whether it is for men or women:However, journalist and feminist Sarah Robertson had a diverging opinion as she said: "The whole idea is nonsense, men don't have to fight to become equal citizens, they already are. It is women who are having to fight to become equal citizens with men."She said that one of the battles is in the workplace, as "there is still a huge, ongoing issue with gender pay gap which still hasn't been resolved. So the idea of a minister for men is just ridiculous."O'Pie responded to the criticism, saying: "It is incomprehensible why we should have critics. We are not attacking any group at all or any one person.He was backed by the leader of Justice for Men and Boys, Mike Buchanan, who backed calls for a minister for men as he argued male human rights are being breached.