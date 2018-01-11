© Alain Duclos, Data Avalanche/AFP



Footage from Bonneval-sur-Arc, near the Val d'Isere ski resort, showed a front-end loader carving a path through packed snow that had swamped a local route.The snow-clearing effort on Wednesday created a wall of ice on both sides of the road around six metres (20 feet) high and just wide enough for one vehicle at a time to pass through.Elsewhere on Thursday, rescue workers were still looking for a 39-year-old British skier who went missing late Sunday at the Tignes resort after trying "one last run," a police official in Albertville said.But access remains limited in many areas.Train services resumed to the Zermatt resort in Switzerland on Wednesday after more than 1,000 stranded holidaymakers were airlifted out of the village in previous days.Source: Agence France-Presse