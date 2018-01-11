© ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY / Reuters

The discovery of a dead koala found screwed to a wooden post in a park in Queensland, Australia, has sparked outrage and a hunt for the perpetrator.It posted a photo of the dead animal on Facebook in an effort to catch those responsible. An autopsy will take place to determine the cause of death."When he is brought in for post mortem, he will be given a name and treated with the respect he deserves. I wish we could have been there for him when it mattered," the animal rescue group said."There is blood going down the pole from his hand not shown in photo. Considering his hands are higher than his head and heart it really sounds like he was alive when that side was done... He was a pristine boy too, whether he had died before or after this really doesn't diminish the evil intent anyway. It is not funny or amusing in any way."The photo sparked a flood of reaction on social media with many people calling for the perpetrators to be harshly punished. The post was shared thousands of times and generated thousands of comments.Koala Rescue Queensland added that this is not the first time it has come across these type of incidents and it called for stronger penalties for animal cruelty.