© tk2 / Global Look Press

Women in Sri Lanka will soon be legally allowed to treat themselves to their favourite tipple, after the country's government announced that it has done away with a law banning them from buying alcohol.The amendment lifting the booze ban also means that women will, for the first time, be able to work in places that sell alcohol. The measure's passing was announced by Mangala Samaraweera, the Minister of Finance and Media, on Wednesday.Speaking to RT.com, a spokesperson for the Movement for Clear and Transparent Liquor Policy called the lifting of the ban "a very progressive move." ""Alcohol consumption is very low among local women mainly due to the cultural restrictions. We encourage the government to take a more fact and figure based approach and amend outdated laws to regulate the industry."