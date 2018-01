© Amr Alfiky / Reuters

As NYC moves to equip its police force with bodycams by 2020, its main police union is suing to block the release of such footage without a court order. Civil rights groups say the public has a right to view the videos.The Patrolmen's Benevolent Association (PBA), which represents two-thirds of NYC's 36,000 officers, has filed a lawsuit at the State Supreme Court this week in a bid to prevent the release of bodycam footage to the public.Patrick J. Lynch, PBA president, criticized the practice of releasing bodycam footage to the public, saying it represents not only an invasion of privacy, but it could put police at unnecessary risk."This footage has serious implications not only for the safety and due process rights of police officers, but for the privacy and rights of members of the public, as well," Lynch said, in a statement that accompanied the lawsuit.The union chief also accused New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York Police Department of displaying "reckless disregard" for the PBA's concerns.Lawyers representing the PBA argue that bodycam videos are employee records protected from public disclosure by Section 50-a of the state Civil Rights law, which also serves to shield police officers' performance evaluations and disciplinary records from public scrutiny."The mayor and the police commissioner have spoken to the need for increasing transparency into the way our city is policed," Austin Finan, a spokesman for the mayor said, as quoted by the New York Times."The release of body camera footage, when possible, is an important extension of that commitment."Richard Aborn, president of the Citizens Crime Commission of New York City, a criminal justice policy watchdog, supported the right of the public to view bodycam footage in high-profile cases.he told NYT. "So to me, this is about speed."The move on the part of the PBA comes as civil rights groups and ordinary citizens are demanding more transparency and accountability, following a series of high-profile incidents that appear to show police using excessive force in the line of duty. On some occasions, encounters between police and civilians have resulted in death.The tragic death of Eric Garner, a father of six, stands out as perhaps the most compelling argument in favor of the public's right to view bodycam footage.In a witness video of the incident, one of the officers can be seen pressing Garner's head against the pavement, with Garner yelling multiple times, "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!"Garner was pronounced dead later at a nearby hospital.