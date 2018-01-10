© Reuters



A Japanese astronaut has apologised for causing "fake news" after tweeting he had grown 9cm (3.5ins) since landing on the International Space Station.Norishige Kanai, 41, today hastily corrected his initial claim by admitting he has actually only grown 2cm.Tweeting Wednesday, he admitted: "Although it was a, it seems that it has become a serious topic. I am very sorry for the terrible fake news".The first time astronaut did not explain why he made the initial claim but added he was glad he would be able to return to earth in the Soyuz spacecraft - which has a height limit.His initial claim - which he called a "serious report" - wasDozens of experts were also called upon to explain his claimed growth.It is veryas the vertebrae in their spine stretch out due to the lack of gravity.Kania hit the news after saying he feared he might not be able to fit in the Soyuz spacecraft due to bring him back in June.The flight engineer said: "We had our bodies measured after reaching space, and wow, wow, wow, I had actually grown as much as 9cm! I grew like some plant in just three weeks.