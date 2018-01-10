Secret History
Surprising stereotypes preserved in the minds of Russians about inhabitants of the old cities of Rus
Nicholas Kotar
NicholasKotar.com
Thu, 30 Nov 2017 00:00 UTC
NicholasKotar.com
Thu, 30 Nov 2017 00:00 UTC
However, Russians have preserved some interesting stereotypes about the inhabitants of old Russian cities. Whether there's any truth to them or not is almost beside the point. They're fascinating, revealing a window to a world long gone, yet still persisting in the habits and personalities of today's Russians. (Here's the original Russian article that I translated)
Everyone in Great Novgorod is a Rebel
Novgorod's rebelliousness is legendary. The image of a brawling Novgorodian is almost a calling card of the city. The reason this stereotype came about has to do with the old chronicles. They were filled with illustrations of the constant arguments at the Novgorodian Veche, a kind of popular assembly that met in the central square. (See my translation of "Martha the Mayoress" for a vivid fictionalized example).
Of course, there were arguments and even fights during the Veche. However, they did not constantly devolve into fist-fights, as the legends suggest. Naturally, the chroniclers would choose the most vivid and bloody examples from history to illustrate their point. After all, Novgorod was often an opponent of Kiev and, later, Moscow. But in actual fact, the inhabitants of Great Novgorod were fiercely loyal to their government and loved their city. Compromise was the order of the day, not broken heads. Plus, they were more than usually literate.
Everyone in Pskov is a Thief or a Moron
It used to be that a hat symbolized one's personal dignity. In Pskov in particular, to actually take off your hat meant to be shamed. It may be a bastardization of the more generally accepted rule that if someone else took your hat off your head, that was a terrible insult.
Everyone in Nizhni Novgorod is a Drunkard
Of course, they did more than feast. But on holidays, Russians have always allowed themselves some excesses. It's not entirely fair to single out Nizhni Novgorod, when alcoholism still is the gravest problem facing Russia today, as in olden times.
Everyone in Vladimir is a Criminal
Exiled convicts stopped in Vladimir to have half their heads shaved (a scene vividly recounted in the excellent Russian film The Siberian Barber). Then they'd be branded as exiles or thieves, clapped in irons, and set upon the road to Siberia. In old times, the path could take as long as two years, and those two years were not counted as part of their allotted time.
Vladimir itself, for all that, was a typical enough provincial town.
Everyone in Rostov is an Artisan
The only difference is that Rostov alone has preserved the traditional techniques of enameling since ancient times. Even today, there is a factory producing enameled work. Perhaps for this reason alone, tourists still visit Rostov exclusively to see enameled boxes.
The Industrious Yarsolavian
Apparently, wherever you turn, you see someone uncovering a jewelry box or trying to break into an ancient chest of drawers. Perhaps a little more seriously, Yaroslavians have long been known as "chicks of the cuckoo." In other word, they're more than usually capable of leaving their homeland without much regret. This quality has a clear historical origin.
Yaroslav was built on the crossroads of ancient roads-a path used by merchants from Scandinavia all the way to the Arab lands. From the middle of the 16th century, Yarsolavl became the most important center for trade in all of Rus. This constant movement often inspired young Yaroslavians to try out their luck in foreign lands.
True or not, such stereotypes make for fascinating stories. For myself, the "myth" of the boisterous Novgorodian comes to life in my third novel, The Heart of the World, in a semi-fictionalized setting of the Veche that goes fabulously wrong for all concerned.
