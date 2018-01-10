trump
Democrats promoted the profane hateful message 'F*** Trump' that was projected in large letters on the facade of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Monday night as President Donald Trump attended the College Football Championship game between Alabama and Georgia, reported USA Today.
The Delkab County Democrats projected "F*** Trump" on the outside of the stadium, tweeting "Welcome to Atlanta where the players play and where the Democratic Socialists have an awesome projector like every day. (You're not welcome in District 5 or anywhere else in ATL you orange fascist.")
USA Today was apparently mistaken, as the Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America claimed credit.

However, the Dekalb County Democrats approvingly promoted the 'F*** Trump' message and added their own hateful message to President Trump.
Welcome to Atlanta where the players play and where the Democratic Socialists have an awesome projector like every day.
(You're not welcome in District 5 or anywhere else in ATL you orange fascist. ) pic.twitter.com/7c7lkCJXGL

- DeKalb Democrats (@DekalbGADems) January 9, 2018

The Sporting News posted video of Alabama player Bo Scarbrough yelling, "F*** Trump!" as the team headed to the field before the game.


If Republicans did this to President Obama, all hell would break loose. But, Democrats...