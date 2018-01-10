The Delkab County Democrats projected "F*** Trump" on the outside of the stadium, tweeting "Welcome to Atlanta where the players play and where the Democratic Socialists have an awesome projector like every day. (You're not welcome in District 5 or anywhere else in ATL you orange fascist.")USA Today was apparently mistaken, as the Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America claimed credit.
However, the Dekalb County Democrats approvingly promoted the 'F*** Trump' message and added their own hateful message to President Trump.
Welcome to Atlanta where the players play and where the Democratic Socialists have an awesome projector like every day.
(You're not welcome in District 5 or anywhere else in ATL you orange fascist. ) pic.twitter.com/7c7lkCJXGL
- DeKalb Democrats (@DekalbGADems) January 9, 2018
Alabama player Bo Scarbrough yelling, "F*** Trump!" as the team headed to the field before the game.
If Republicans did this to President Obama, all hell would break loose. But, Democrats...
Comment: Lowbrow. The anti-Trump movement lost its credibility a long time ago already, but they still get an A for asinine.
See also: NYT slowly coming around: The decline of anti-Trumpism into fairy tales and lowbrow hysteria