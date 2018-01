© Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports

The Delkab County Democrats projected "F*** Trump" on the outside of the stadium, tweeting "Welcome to Atlanta where the players play and where the Democratic Socialists have an awesome projector like every day. (You're not welcome in District 5 or anywhere else in ATL you orange fascist.")

(You're not welcome in District 5 or anywhere else in ATL you orange fascist. ) pic.twitter.com/7c7lkCJXGL



- DeKalb Democrats (@DekalbGADems) January 9, 2018

Democrats promoted the profane hateful message 'F*** Trump' that was projected in large letters on the facade of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Monday night as President Donald Trump attended the College Football Championship game between Alabama and Georgia, reported USA Today USA Today was apparently mistaken, asHowever, the Dekalb County Democrats approvingly promoted the 'F*** Trump' message and added their own hateful message to President Trump.The Sporting News posted video of Alabama player Bo Scarbrough yelling, "F*** Trump!" as the team headed to the field before the game.If Republicans did this to President Obama, all hell would break loose. But, Democrats...