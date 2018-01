likely a CIA staged scene from Hollywood

radical Islam goes back to the British "Great Game" of the early 1900's.

It was the US and its allies the Absolute Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States that created ISIS

it was Assad, Russia, Hezbollah and Iran that defeated ISIS

an annual military budget of $1 Trillion

Who defeated the Islamic State In Syria?With a $1 trillion annual military budget why did it take the US six years to 'beat' a ragtag militia?Before answering that question. What is the ISIS?They seemed to appear out of nowhere in 2014. ISIS looked as if it were a mirage when it appeared, or moreNo sooner had ISIS appeared than it went on a head chopping binge that repulsed and frightened the US public. Washington officials, including Secretary of State John Kerry rang the alarm that this hoard of Islamic crazies wanted to invade the US and "kill us all". A well-compliant mainstream media swallowed Washington's script and regurgitated it to frighten a US public.The next question is who created ISIS? ISIS "can trace its roots back to the late Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, a Jordanian. In 2004, a year after the US-led invasion of Iraq, Zarqawi pledged allegiance to Osama Bin Laden and formed al-Qaeda in Iraq" [ BBC News December 2, 2016 ].that Saddam Hussein supported al-Qaeda, was involved in the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US and had weapons of mass destruction.. Bush who admitted that he creates his own reality, had hallucinations of a grateful Iraqi people, who had just been bombed back to the Stone Age with Shock and Awe , throwing kisses and flowers at the US expeditionary force as liberators. The Nation ], when the US allied with Sunnis to defeat the remnants of the Iraqi Ba'ath Party, which was an Arab Nationalist Party neither Sunni nor Shia.It was the British double-dealing with both Sunnis and Shias to supplant the Ottoman Empire, and turn Sunni against Shia to divide and conquer Southwest Asia. It is the story of Lawrence of Arabia, Winston Churchill and World War One.One could then pick up the story after World War Two when the US was opposing Arab anti-colonial nationalism and communism during the Cold War. It was the "Grand Chessboard" strategist Zbigniew Brzezinski . Brzezinski was so proud of his success that he would later rhetorically ask to his shame, which is more important "Some stirred-up Moslems" or winning the Cold War.If Brzezinski was so clever he would have learned from the British early 1900's Southwest Asia super spy Gertrude Bell . As she would later say, the British Empire encouraging and sponsoring of radical Islam backfired into a big failure. But the US does not know history, even its own history ofagainst Arab anti-colonial nationalism.So instead the US enlisted the most radical right-wing fascist regime in the history of the world, the Absolute Monarchy of Saudi Arabia to bankroll Sunnis against Arab nationalism. They gladly funded. The US flush with cash from the Saudis went about encouraging,. Assad did not share the US role as the world leader of capitalist globalization. Instead "Assad must go" , chanted Obama, Clinton, Kerry and Saudi Wahhabis. To the US it did not matter how many Syrians, Libyan or Iraqis died. As Madeleine Albright had said, "500,000 dead Iraqi children are worth it" . Mercenaries from all over the Muslim world were recruited and even supported with their own air force, the United States Airforce. The mainstream media gave the US the cover story the US was backing "well-vetted moderate ['Jeffersonian democrats' really] Islamists".Now with the ringing in of the 2018 New Year, we can expect the US to be patting itself on the back for defeating ISIS in 2017 . The real story is that(so far). For those without amnesia they may remember back to when. ISIS was partially funding itself with stolen oil and enriching black marketeers of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Somehow, the US with all of its technology and thousands of bombing missions in Syria never saw all those tankers. Nor could they find ISIS fighters, so instead they bombed the Syrian army.Here are the videos of Russian jets taking out ISIS oil tankers:Some of the mainstream media grudgingly acknowledges that Russia had a hand in rolling back ISIS. Even then the mainstream media downplays the Russian contribution to a support roll, rather than the primary force. Instead the US mainstream media gives the credit to " the US and 67 other nations from around the world". It was, they say the US that "trained, supported and provided air support" to local Syrian rebel good-guys, the mythical democratic moderates, that the US was supporting that defeated ISIS.and an invisible US moderate rebel force as itAccording to the mainstream media, the Russians stepped in late "to provide air support for the Syrian government" backing the regime of President Bashar al-Assad against rebels threatening his rule, but also targeting some ISIS territory". Unmentioned is thatby the legitimate government of Syria,against a fellow member country of the United Nations.Now we are going to be hearing that one year of Trump did what 8 years of Obama could not do. We are going to be hearing more of how in just one year "ISIS went from attracting thousands of foreign fighters to its anti-Western cause and plotting devastating terror attacks all over the world, to surrendering en masse". It was the "US-led bombing campaign and US-backed and trained forces" that defeated ISIS, supposedly.Yes,the US finally defeated a rag-tag mercenary paramilitary of about 30,000 fighters The whole story of the US war on terrorism is an incredible and unbelievable tale of pabulum that Washington and its mainstream repeaters have been feeding to the US public since 9-11. It stinks.