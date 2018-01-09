© North East Counter Terrorism Unit



A couple who met on a Muslim dating site called 'SingleMuslim.com' have been found guilty of plotting a terrorist attack with an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) inspired 'Mother of Satan' bomb in Derby.At the time of his arrest in December 2016, Mohammed, who was living in Derby, had two of the three components required to make triacetone triperoxide (TATP) explosives, known as 'Mother of Satan,' and thought he had the third. He was captured on in-store CCTV buying acetone-free nail polish from Asda in the mistaken belief that it was a chemical component for the bomb.He was also in possession of a video that offered a step-by-step guide to producing Mother of Satan, and downloaded it the day after it was released by IS in November.Mohammed had also researched the poison, ricin, while working illegally in a factory making sauces for supermarket chains.El-Hassan, 33, a former Boots pharmacist and divorced mother of two from Willesden in northwest London, met Mohammed on SingleMuslim.com, and they "rapidly formed an emotional attachment," prosecutors said.Mohammed had followed a migrant route through Turkey and Greece to Britain, abandoning his pregnant wife along the way after she had a miscarriage.Once given a room in a shared house for asylum seekers, he used a friend's Dutch identity card to work illegally. He worked in a car wash, washed dishes in a restaurant, and did a stint at a food-processing factory producing sauces for Tesco and Morrisons.He also worked at a Toyota factory in Derby, and was buying second-hand luxury cars and re-selling them.Judge Michael Topolski QC, at the Old Bailey, remanded the pair in custody and warned them that they will face jail when they are sentenced on February 22.