migrant on trial rape
A Swedish woman was raped by an African migrant after he entered her room in a hostel in Gällivare. The woman died before the trial started.

The shocking incident happened on 20 August, 2017 but the man went on trial in December. The alleged rapist is a 19-year-old migrant from Eritrea, but on a dating site profile his age is listed as 22-years-old.

According to a witness, the woman felt pain between the legs and had several swellings and wounds after the rape. The migrant raped her extremely violently: He had hit her in the face and forcefully twisted her legs.

When the woman was interrogated by the police, she told her that a man who lived in the same hostel was responsible, resulting in the Eritrean being arrested and detained on August 27, 2017.

After the rape, the woman undoubtedly felt very bad and was understandably fearful. Eyewitness testimony states that she was threatened by an African friend of the rapist after having reported the assault.

Another witness stated that she did not dare to stay at the hostel any longer because she suspected that the Africans would "come back for revenge."

Remarkably, the Swedish court gave a very mild sentence: The migrant received a 2-years jail term and he does not have to pay any compensation because his victim has died.

The African will not be deported because the situation in his home country is considered as "dangerous" despite Eritrea not suffering famine or any threat of warfare or violence/persecution. This shows how morally bankrupt the asylum system truly is.