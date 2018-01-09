fbi emblem
Another FBI Agent in the Los Angeles Field Office has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a female Justice Department lawyer in Los Angeles, federal law enforcement sources confirm.

The FBI agent is male.

Last week, True Pundit reported a FBI Agent in the Los Angeles Field Office had been accused of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a female FBI colleague, federal law enforcement sources confirm.

These two assaults are separate cases involving different FBI agents, sources confirm.

That victim, victim #1, also works for the FBI's Los Angeles field office but is not a special agent, sources said. According to sources, the woman alleges the FBI agent put some type of substance into her drink that caused her to pass out. While she was unconscious, she alleges the agent sexually assaulted her.

The newer case's victim #2 worked for the Justice Department and reported the sexual assault to her supervisors, according to FBI sources.

It is not know whether the FBI agent in the newer alleged assault has been fired, sources said. The FBI agent from last week's story has reportedly been fired.

The shocking revelations come on the heels of recent reporting by True Pundit of rampant sexual abuse inside the FBI.