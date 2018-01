I'm being a little facetious with that headline -- but not too facetious, given the social media reaction Leah covered this morning. Let me begin by saying that I did not watch one second of the Golden Globes awards as they aired Sunday night. This wasn't a deliberate boycott on my part; I just wasn't terribly interested. Plus, I hear that The Crown lost to The Handmaid's Tale in major categories, so I suppose I spared myself some aggravation anyway.Oprah's personal story is a stirring tribute to the American dream, and her remarkable professional achievements are undeniable. As others observed , her speech seemed properly calibrated to the "#MeToo" moment, in a way that didn't come off as obnoxiouly self-righteous or hypocritical Winfrey focused on what was actually important about the widespread allegations of sexual harrassment and abuse that bubbled to the surface late last year -- addressing young girls directly, paying tribute to victims and advocates who've sought justice in the past, and warning that a culture of toxic entitlement among powerful men ( ahem ) is ending.As she spoke, these types of responses began pouring in:Hmm. On the merits, Ms. Winfrey has all the name recognition of Trump, a (genuinely) self-made personal fortune, and strong personal favorability (which would not be immune from the powerful effects of partisanship). Her fluency with issues -- and even her precise ideology, though she certainly leans to the left -- are somewhat shrouded in mystery, but those details seem secondary in the minds of many voters. She'd have plenty of time to bone up and roll out a platform, if she chose to do so.Last night has sparked another giddy round of media speculation about her intentions, but I don't think presidential rumors should be taken seriously -- yet. If she starts to pursue additional concrete steps toward a potential White House bid over the next few years, we can always revisit the topic. But for now, let's simply appreciate a well-crafted speech , suited to a watershed cultural moment, that stands on its own. I'll leave you with NBC's explanation of a bizarre tweet from the broadcast network's official account celebrating Winfrey as "OUR future president" -- which has since been deleted: