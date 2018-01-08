a record 30 cm of snow was seen on Friday night.

The first snow of the new year, which began hitting China on Wednesday, has continued to affect life and traffic in the country.In Jiangsu Province, 13 sections of expressways remained closed due to wet and slippery conditions, the provincial transport department said.In the neighboring Anhui Province, 51 scenic spots in nine cities were also shut due to safety concerns, the provincial tourism authority said.In addition to Hubei, Anhui and Jiangsu, the provinces of Henan, Hunan and Shaanxi in central and northern China have all suffered from heavy snow this week. On Friday, China warned of a wave of snow and sleet hitting northern, central and eastern parts after record snowfall paralyzed parts of the country in the most severe weather this winter.Snow has disrupted public transport and energy supplies, damaged power lines and shut roads, airports and schools in parts of central China.All power in Suizhou, a small city of 2.5 million people in the north of central Hubei province, was down due to heavy snow, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. Temperatures in Suizhou are expected to plunge as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday.