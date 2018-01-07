SOTT Radio
Earth Changes
Dead fin whale washes up at Alexandria, Egypt
Ahram Online
Sun, 07 Jan 2018 14:06 UTC
A dead fin whale was found Sunday on Egypt's Alexandria Mediterranean shore, Al-Ahram Arabic news website reported.
The 12-metre-long black and white female whale is believed to have been washed into the Mediterranean shores from its natural habitat at the Atlantic ocean through strait Gibraltar because of a sea storm.
The 7-8-year-old rare fin whale was then pulled to the shore and found at Roshdy beach in Alexandria, Al-Ahram said.
Alexandria security directorate and civil protection forces examined the whale and are set to deliver it to the National Institute for Oceanography and Fisheries.
Fin whales are an endangered species that live in several areas including the Atlantic ocean. Some types reside in Egyptian waters. Unprovoked, fin whales are harmless to humans.
Whales are believed to head to the shore when about to die, though there is no proven explanation for this behavior. Sometimes whales are dragged to shore by sea currents when sick or injured, as they do not have the strength to swim against the current.
Quote of the Day
The Truth is not Arbitrary or a Matter of Opinion, but can be Investigated, and Those who Earnestly Search for the Truth will Find It. The Truth is Hidden to the Blind, but he who has the Mental Eye Sees the Truth.
- Buddha - The Three Personalities of Buddha, XCVIII
Recent Comments
I wonder if it would keep my beer cold ?
In a similar situation in the US the pooch would have been shot for endangering the life of a half dozen cops by growling at them.
Thanks for an insightful article about MEK and the use of this cult to further the aims of the empire of chaos.
My head looks kind of like the one in the picture
The Israelis constantly show that their actions have no logical reasons. It's just pure malice and hate.