The Israeli occupation authorities have refused to release 62-year-old Palestinian detainee Haneyya Sharay'a despite the end of her prison sentence.Coordinator for the National Factions in Nablus, Emad al-Deen Eshteiwi, said an Israeli court ruled that prisoner Sharay'a be jailed for seven days and pay a fine of 5,500 shekels, which she did.Eshteiwi added that Sharay'a was slated to be released on Wednesday. However, the occupation authorities have kept her behind prison bars.Sharay'a was arrested by the occupation forces as she attended a court hearing held for her son Walid at the Salem court. Sharay'a wasSharay'a's three sons Hasan, Walid, and Mohamed are currently held in Israeli prisons.According to Eshteiwi, the Israeli prosecution refused to release her following an objection by a female Israeli officer.