© Getty



© Getty



WaterWorld in Stoke-on-Trent plans to black out windows and provide a prayer room during a women-only night aimed at Muslims.Only female lifeguards will patrol the park during the event, which has triggered a flood of complaints.Staff will also "guard" the front entrance to "make sure that no males enter the facility".In a statement on its Facebook page, a spokesman for WaterWorld said the Sisters Only event would "attract ladies of all religions/beliefs as we invite you to visit our facility and enjoy its features whilst having the option of wearing attire that our normal operating procedures prevent".Conservative MP Philip Hollobone said: "I imagine there would be a lot of outrage if the boot was on the other foot and swimmers were told they had to dress appropriately in respect of Christians. I don't see how this is different."Protesters are now planning to demonstrate outside the event.WaterWorld owner Mo Chaudry said: "I'm astonished that we have been targeted. We feel we've been victimised for offering something that we feel there is a demand for."A WaterWorld spokesman told Breitbart London: "We pride ourselves in having the adaptability and diversity to cater to demands of our guests."This is a female-only event and is not specific to any ethnic or religious group."The session is scheduled to take place outside the centre's normal opening hours, meaning it would not restrict access to the facilities for those who did not want to comply with the additional dress requirements, the statement added.